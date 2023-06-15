1h ago

Cell C appoints former Vodacom exec as its new CEO

Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
Jorge Mendes will take up the position as Cell C CEO on 1 July
SA's fourth-biggest mobile operator Cell C appointed former Vodacom executive Jorge Mendes as its new CEO with effect from the beginning of July,

Mendes was most recently chief consumer officer at Vodacom, with more than 25 years' experience in the industry. He replaces Craigie Stevenson, who was appointed in 2019, but stepped down in March to pursue other opportunities.

Mendes’ appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company with increasing competition in the market, Cell C said. "He has a proven track record of driving growth and profitability in challenging market conditions, and his appointment is seen as a positive step towards restoring Cell C’s position as a key player in the industry."

Cell C announced the finalisation of its R7.3 billion debt recapitalisation in September, with lenders agreeing on an offer of 20c for every R1 of debt.

The group had struggled with its debt, and part of its strategy has been to give up its expensive tower network, with its customers roaming on partner network MTN. In its half-year to end-June 2022, it reported a 1% fall in subscribers to about 12.8 million.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jorge Mendes to the Cell C team," said Joe Mthimunye, Cell C chair, in a statement. "Jorge has a deep understanding of the telco industry, and his track record of success speaks for itself. We are confident that his leadership and vision will help to take Cell C to new heights of growth and profitability in the years to come."

"I am excited to be joining Cell C at such a critical time in its history," said Mendes. "My focus will be on delivering a true customer-centric approach that exceeds the expectations of South Africans. We know that consumers want honesty, transparency, and worry-free solutions that are affordable, offering them flexibility and control. Our vision is to become the brand of choice for the discerning South African seeking the best experience."


Company Snapshot
