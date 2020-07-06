1h ago

add bookmark

Cell C shareholder Blue Label takes R330m hit from WiConnect

Londiwe Buthelezi
  • Cell C major shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, expects to bounce back from its 2019 trading losses linked to Cell C - but now it's taking a hit from WiConnect.
  • WiConnect, previously called Edgars Connect, was launched provide customers the full Blu Approved products.
  • It was forced to close during lockdown.

Cell C major shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, expects to bounce back from the trading losses it experienced because of Cell C in 2019 - but now it has its hands full with WiConnect.

The company said in a trading statement on Monday evening that while it expects to grow its headline earnings by more than 20% for the year ended on 31 May 2020, WiConnect ate R330 million into the group’s basic earnings. WiConnect, previously called Edgars Connect, was launched provide customers the full Blu Approved products. It was forced to close its retail stores during the lockdown. This perpetuated losses that the company is incurring on a monthly basis, said Blue Label.

Although the business was loss making when it was still operating in partnership with Edgars – Edgars Connect incurred losses of R31 million for the 2018 financial year – Blue Label said it had started to stabilise last year after terminating the Edgars relationship.

On Monday the group added that WiConnect had implemented a turnaround strategy, but Covid-19 took it few steps back.

"Covid-19 had a significant negative impact on the retail operations of WiConnect. These included increased costs of inventories as a result of a weaker Rand, periods of non-trading as a result of the nationwide lockdown, and consumers foregoing discretionary purchases," said Blue Label in a statement.

Blue Label said even though WiConnect had a negative impact of approximately R330 million, the actual cash outflow required for the closure of the stores would be confined to approximately R30 million. The balance of R300 million represents all trading losses as well as impairments to property plant and equipment and goodwill.

The group has also provided for its R49 million exposure to Edcon in full. Of this amount, R21 million relates to the retail stores and is included in the R330 million earnings hit the company is expected to report when it presents its full year results later this year.

Related Links
Blue Label hopeful of Cell C's prospects - despite its stake sitting at R0
Cell C adds two independent directors to board in bid to improve governance
Blue Label expects earnings hike after Cell C writedown
Read more on:
blue label telecomswiconnectedgars
ZAR/USD
16.98
(+0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+0.09)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.05)
Gold
1785.69
(+0.59)
Silver
18.27
(+1.51)
Platinum
820.99
(+1.54)
Brent Crude
42.82
(0.00)
Palladium
1931.00
(+1.04)
All Share
54846.28
(+0.60)
Top 40
50503.91
(+0.65)
Financial 15
10134.53
(-0.15)
Industrial 25
76434.98
(-0.16)
Resource 10
51142.00
(+2.00)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1649 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2169 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 3220 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2344 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo