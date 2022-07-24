32m ago

add bookmark

Chaos looms as Numsa delegates arrive for interdicted congress

accreditation
Terry Bell
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa members demonstrating in Johannesburg.
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa members demonstrating in Johannesburg.
Photo: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The threatened tumult at the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) congress which was scheduled for Cape Town on Monday, but interdicted, threatens to dissolve into chaos even before it has a chance to start. The Labour Court on Friday interdicted the congress, but word was allegedly not sent out to various delegations and hundreds of worker-delegates have already arrived.

"We are studying the judgment. We will communicate a way forward in due course," Numsa’s official spokesperson, Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, said on the Labour Court ruling.

The union faces a multi-million rand financial hurdle as a result of the interdict. Deposits, at the very least, for hotel accommodation for out-of-town delegates as well as the rental and catering costs for five days at Cape Town’s International Convention Centre have already been paid and will almost certainly not be refundable.  

READ | Numsa suspensions 'unconstitutional and invalid', conference interdicted - Labour Court

'This whole thing can get out of hand'

There is also the cost of air fares, apparently for some delegates, as well as the hire of buses for delegates from KZN and other centres.  

"But when the interdict was announced, the leadership should have notified everyone and cancelled all travel arrangements," noted an "admittedly dissident" Gauteng Numsa member.

Some union officials, who admitted they feared that "this whole thing can get out of hand" have proposed that, while the interdict has to be observed, it may still be possible to convene a conference tomorrow; that delegates may gather, in legal terms, informally.

They could then discuss the not only the interdict, but the plethora of problems currently facing the union and its leadership.

However, both in legal and political terms, it is unlikely that such a suggestion will gain much traction overnight. In the meantime, the Numsa leadership will be seeking legal advice before making a statement.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
labour courtnumsa
Rand - Dollar
16.84
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.22
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.20
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,727.63
0.0%
Silver
18.59
0.0%
Palladium
2,046.50
0.0%
Platinum
877.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
103.20
-0.6%
Top 40
61,767
+0.2%
All Share
68,070
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,705
+3.2%
Industrial 25
84,942
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,134
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered

20 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | All your debt counselling questions answered
MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?

16 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | How can I save on my insurance premiums?
MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for

09 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Buying or selling a home? These are the red flags to look out for
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo