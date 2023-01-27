25m ago

add bookmark

Checkers runs ads in UK, Australia – to remind expats of 'better lifestyle' in SA

accreditation
News24 Business team
Checkers wants to remind expats of a "better lifestyle" in SA.
Checkers wants to remind expats of a "better lifestyle" in SA.
Gallo Images

Retailer Checkers on Friday placed an advert in Australian publication The Sydney Herald, as well as the UK's London Evening Standard, highlighting what it called its "value offering" – despite having no stores in Sydney or London.

In a statement, Mike Middleton, chief marketing officer for Checkers, said the retailer wanted to "remind the many South Africans living abroad that our country is a great place to live".

In mid-2022, just shy of a million South Africans were living abroad, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs’ 2020 International Migrant Stock report. The largest number of SA emigrants lived in the UK, with Australia coming second.  

Checkers says it wants to remind emigrants of savings back home.

"When it comes to good food and wine, the grass is certainly not greener on the other side of the ocean," Checkers said in its statement.

"The advert shows exactly how much cheaper it is to buy products like Moët & Chandon, Coca-Cola, matured rump steak and laundry capsules at Checkers versus stores such as Coles, Aldi, and Woolworths in Australia.

"For example, at Checkers a bottle of Moët & Chandon costs R408 less than at Woolworths in Australia and R288 less than at M&S in England."

The Checkers ad published in Australia. Source: Checkers

According to Checkers, the rationale behind the advert is to communicate that it does not "just sell groceries".

"We are selling a better lifestyle," Middleton said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
checkersaustraliasydneyemigrationretail
Rand - Dollar
17.25
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.36
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.75
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.26
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
1,010.42
-2.7%
Palladium
1,662.18
-2.0%
Gold
1,921.92
-0.4%
Silver
23.84
-0.3%
Brent Crude
87.47
+1.5%
Top 40
74,480
0.0%
All Share
80,509
0.0%
Resource 10
78,210
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,169
0.0%
Financial 15
16,185
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo