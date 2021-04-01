1h ago

add bookmark

China's top three airlines lose billions to pandemic

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Global airlines have been hammered by the pandemic, halting most air passenger travel.
Global airlines have been hammered by the pandemic, halting most air passenger travel.
  • China Southern Airlines reported billions in losses over the last year, as Covid-19 wiped out international travel.
  • The country's biggest carrier by passenger numbers reported a loss of 10.8 billion yuan (~R24 billion) for 2020, despite Chinese domestic travel flickering back to life.
  • Global airlines have been hammered by the pandemic, halting most air passenger travel.

China's largest airline on Wednesday reported billions in losses over the last year, as Covid-19 wiped out international travel and virus variants dash hopes of a quick rebound.

The country's biggest carrier by passenger numbers - China Southern Airlines - reported a loss of 10.8 billion yuan (~R24 billion) for 2020, despite Chinese domestic travel flickering back to life.

"With the promotion of vaccination, travel restrictions in various countries will be gradually lifted," it said in a report.

But "there remains great uncertainty in the future recovery in aviation demand."

Flag carrier Air China booked a full-year loss of 14.4 billion yuan ($2.2 billion), while China Eastern Airlines posted a loss of 11.8 billion yuan (~R32 billion).

Global airlines have been hammered by the pandemic, halting most air passenger travel.

Although Chinese airlines' losses have been somewhat mitigated by domestic travel, with the outbreak under control within its borders, uncertainty still unsettles an overall recovery in the sector.

In February, the International Air Transport Association warned global air traffic would recover more slowly than expected this year, as coronavirus variants saw new lockdowns and prolonged entry restrictions.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coronavirustravel and leisurelockdowncompanies
USD/ZAR
14.80
(+0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.39
(+0.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.35
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.19
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,711.79
(+0.3)
Silver
24.31
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,186.09
(-0.1)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,619.78
(-0.2)
All Share
66,485
(0.0)
Top 40
60,881
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,268
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,397
(0.0)
Resource 10
66,664
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1190 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 2985 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1615 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest...

24 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I have R1.5 million in capital - what is the safest way to invest my money?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo