Christo Wiese 'recovering well' at home after three weeks in hospital with Covid-19

Businessman Christo Wiese, 79, is recovering at home after being released from a Cape Town hospital where he was treated for Covid-19.

The former Shoprite and Pepkor chairperson was admitted to Panorama Mediclinic in Cape Town in late June after contracting Covid-19. His wife, Caro, 71, was also diagnosed with Covid-19, but her symptoms were milder and she was not hospitalised.

"Christo was released from hospital on Saturday. He is at home and well," said Amanda Botha, a family friend and spokesperson. Botha previously told Fin24 that Wiese had not been placed on a ventilator and was impressed by the professionalism and care of the hospital, doctors and nurses.

The couple received their first Pfizer vaccinations in mid-June.

Wiese's daughter Clare Wiese Wentzel posted on Instagram that her father was "back home and recovering well."

"Today, my heart overflows with gratitude, in humble adoration of our almighty God," she wrote.