9m ago

add bookmark

Christo Wiese's Titan group to support Steinhoff settlement after removal of 'uncertainties'

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Steinhoff's former chairperson Christo Wiese says his Titan group of companies will vote in favour of Steinhoff's multibillion-rand settlement proposal
Steinhoff's former chairperson Christo Wiese says his Titan group of companies will vote in favour of Steinhoff's multibillion-rand settlement proposal
Getty Images

Steinhoff's former chairperson Christo Wiese says his Titan group of companies will vote in favour of Steinhoff's multibillion-rand settlement proposal after "uncertainties' were removed. 

"There are now no uncertainties. The terms are crystal clear," he told Fin24 on Monday morning.  

This comes after Steinhoff this weekend launched a last-minute court action to try and "compel" companies linked to Wiese to support its R25 billion settlement plan.

As a result of the court action, a key vote by claimants was postponed from Monday to Thursday. Wiese confirmed that at this vote Titan and its affiliates would support the settlement plan, as all sticking points had now been ironed out.

He declined to describe the nature of the "uncertainties" in detail, but noted the settlement proposal was tremendously complicated. 

Under the proposal, litigants would receive a proportion of their verified claims, according to a term sheet drawn up by Steinhoff. In return, they would have to drop all legal challenges against the retailer, which would not admit any liability.

While Wiese said that Titan and its affiliates would support the settlement, he could not say whether other claimants would vote yes.   

Spectre of liquidation 

If Steinhoff does not receive the requisite majority of votes taking place in South Africa and Holland, it has said it may have to be liquidated.

On Friday, the vote set to take place in Holland was postponed to Wednesday this week. No reason was given.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape High Court is set to rule on Monday whether it has jurisdiction to hear a separate liquidation application against Steinhoff. 

The case was brought by the one-time owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town, who claim they were "duped' into swapping their shares in the footwear retailer for Steinhoff stock.

Steinhoff is opposing the application, arguing that a South African court cannot liquidate it as its parent company was incorporated in the Netherlands.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhofftekkie townchristo wiesehollandsouth africacape townsettlement
Rand - Dollar
14.26
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.92
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,825.16
-0.1%
Silver
24.77
+0.2%
Palladium
2,431.51
+0.2%
Platinum
1,026.98
-0.1%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,284
+0.3%
All Share
66,508
+0.2%
Resource 10
63,371
-0.8%
Industrial 25
84,613
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,194
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
27% - 77 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
35% - 100 votes
Above R15/$
37% - 106 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo