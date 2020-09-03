30m ago

add bookmark

Citizen owner Caxton expects nearly 80% drop in earnings because of Covid-19

Lameez Omarjee
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Media group Caxton expects the Covid-19 lockdown to weigh heavily on its earnings.
  • Headline earnings per share are expected to decline by some 80%.
  • Some of the busineess units which were closed had been struggling for years, but Covid-19 worsened the situation.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers said Covid-19 has had an "unprecedented negative effect" on its financial results.

The media group on Thursday issued a trading statement after markets closed warning that headline earnings for the year could decrease more than 80%.

Earlier this year it decided to withdraw from magazine publishing as Covid-19 added pressures to the "already difficult trading conditions for magazine publishers", some of which had been in a "decline" for a number of years pre-Covid-19, it said. It closed 10 brands, including Bona, Country Life, People, Rooi Rose, Vrouekeur and Your Family, among others.

Other media houses were not spared, such as Associated Media Publishing - the local publisher of Cosmopolitan and Good Housekeeping - which permanently closed on 1 May; and Media24*, which announced the closure of five magazines and two newspapers.

Caxton said its expected results were due to the "difficult economic circumstances" experienced during the first half of the financial year, which were then intensified in the third quarter when the Covid-19 lockdown struck.

"All operating units were affected to varying degrees, ranging from a complete shutdown to, at best, curtailed operations.

"The demand for our products and services was severely impaired and in some of our major lines, the sale of the end-consumer products was totally prohibited," the statement read.

The group also had to incur impairments, it said.

Commenting on the closure of businesses, the group said that the closure and retrenchment costs have been provided for, and "further depressed earnings".

Caxton results will be released on or about 18 September.

* Fin24 is part of Media24.

Related Links
Another coronavirus casualty: People, Bona publisher Caxton withdraws from magazines
ANALYSIS | Associated Media Publishing's closure rounds off nightmare month for media firms
Zama Ndlovu | Free media should be free from competing for survival
Read more on:
caxtonnewsmagazinemediacovid-19
ZAR/USD
16.77
(+0.14)
ZAR/GBP
22.25
(+0.78)
ZAR/EUR
19.86
(+0.23)
ZAR/AUD
12.19
(+1.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.04)
Gold
1928.04
(-0.85)
Silver
26.59
(-3.33)
Platinum
891.00
(-1.51)
Brent Crude
44.40
(-2.52)
Palladium
2276.13
(+2.33)
All Share
54522.35
(-2.40)
Top 40
50319.16
(-2.63)
Financial 15
9460.48
(-2.52)
Industrial 25
74381.84
(-2.22)
Resource 10
54058.02
(-3.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1183 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7908 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1713 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?

12 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I pay R3 600 a month for my car. How can I save more?
MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA...

15 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | My money is depleting. Can I transfer my living annuities to RSA Retail Bonds?
MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should...

19 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I've saved over R100k that I won't need for a few years. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo