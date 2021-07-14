1h ago

add bookmark

Civil unrest shuts KwaZulu-Natal colliery

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MC Mining has temporarily suspended operations at its mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal to prevent access to the site by rioters.
MC Mining has temporarily suspended operations at its mine in northern KwaZulu-Natal to prevent access to the site by rioters.
Getty Images
  • A colliery that produces thermal and metallurgical coal says it has halted production as a precautionary measure amid widespread unrest in SA.
  • The Minerals Council says some shipments to Richards Bay have been delayed due to difficulty in reaching the port.
  • The N3 highway that connects Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has also been affected by temporary closure.

Junior miner MC Mining said on Tuesday it had temporarily suspended operations at its Uitkomst colliery in northern KwaZulu-Natal as a precautionary measure to prevent access to the site by outsiders.

The mine, which is located some 23km northeast of Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal, produces thermal and metallurgical coal.

The AIM-, ASX- and JSE-listed company holds a 70% shareholding in the Uitkomst colliery.

Formerly known as Coal of Africa Limited (CoAL), MC Mining said protests, road blockages, and attacks targeting transport vehicles - which had been reported troughout KwaZulu-Natal - had also affected the towns and communities where most of the Uitkomst mine employees and contractors live.

"Temporarily halting the colliery operations should also discourage activists from entering the Uitkomst site," said MC Mining's interim CEO, Sam Randazzo.

"Authorities have deployed security forces to areas where protests are occurring, and we remain hopeful of a speedy resolution so that our employees and contractors can return to work and for recommencement of operations at the Uitkomst colliery."

However, the company said the situation remained fluid.

The Minerals Council of South Africa said there had been reports of some disruptions to road transport in Gauteng, resulting in some deliveries and transport of product being delayed.

"Some shipments via Richards Bay have also delayed as port employees were unable to reach the port. Shipments have either been delayed and, in some cases, rerouted," said spokesperson Charmane Russell. 

She added that a number of companies have suspended road freight to KwaZulu-Natal, and there that there was concern that vital supplies such as diesel and chemicals will be impacted; however, "alternative routes are being considered".

Road freight disruption started last week, with the blockading and burning of trucks along the N3 highway connecting KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mc miningminingcoallooting
Rand - Dollar
14.74
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.37
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.37
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.99
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,812.81
+0.3%
Silver
26.08
+0.3%
Palladium
2,840.00
+0.3%
Platinum
1,114.25
+0.4%
Brent Crude
76.49
+1.8%
Top 40
60,943
0.0%
All Share
67,088
0.0%
Resource 10
66,960
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,391
0.0%
Financial 15
12,845
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
19% - 259 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
69% - 934 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
12% - 169 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul 2021

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?

03 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21193.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo