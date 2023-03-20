44m ago

Cloete Murray murder: 'Shocking, senseless, brutal' - industry body says 'example must be set'

Compiled by Carin Smith
Following the murder of well-known insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray and his son Thomas, the South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioner's Association (SARIPA) has called on the government to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators and to ensure its members can discharge their duties without fear.

Shots were fired at Murray's vehicle on Saturday afternoon just after the New Road offramp on the N1 north in Gauteng. 

SARIPA strongly condemned what it called a "shocking, senseless, and brutal attack" and wants to see those responsible found and convicted.

"An example must be set such that this never occurs again, to enable our members to act and discharge their duties in a professional manner," SARIPA said in a statement on Monday.

"The Master of the High Court appoints liquidators to carry out their roles independently and professionally, and they should be able to do so without fear or favour."

The organisation described Murray, a long-standing member of SARIPA, as an acclaimed leader in the field of insolvency and restructuring.

"His contribution to our profession goes back many years. He was brilliant and incisive as an insolvency practitioner and set the bar for administering complex insolvent estates. Many of his matters have set important legal precedent which will stand as a tribute to his extensive contribution to our profession," said SARIPA.

"Cloete was highly respected by his colleagues and peers. He ran a very professional practice, which was well known and recognised throughout the country. He devoted his professional life to the profession and to the development of the practice of insolvency and restructuring."

News24 reported earlier that Murray worked on such high-profile cases as state-capture linked Bosasa and Trillian. He was also the provisional liquidator of airline Comair.

