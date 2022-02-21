1h ago

Clover killings: Suspects charged with murder after ex-Recce's death

Khulekani Magubane
Clover has laid blame at the feet of unions for violence during strike that has claimed two lives in as many months.
  • Two suspects arrested for the killing of a security firm employee have appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery. 
  • Nkosinathi Mbatha and Mohale Shokane were arrested on Thursday after an attack at a Clover operation in Clayville where former Recce Terence Tegg was killed.
  • In January, Fidelity security guard Tsephe Molatsi was also attacked and killed - allegedly by Clover protestors.

As details emerged about the second security personnel to be killed at Clover's Olifantsfontein operations, two suspects arrested for the killing have appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

The suspects, Nkosinathi Mbatha and Mohale Shokane, were arrested on Thursday after a security official, Terence Tegg, was pelted with bricks and beaten to death.

Netwerk24 reports that Tegg, who worked for the security firm Personal Protection Services (PPS), was assisting two colleagues who were under threat when he was cornered by his killers.  

This comes amid an ongoing strike at Clover by the Food and Allied Workers' Union (Fawu) and the General Industries Workers' Union of South Africa (Giwusa). In January, Fidelity security guard Tsephe Molatsi was also attacked and killed.

According to the report by Netwerk24, Tegg was a former Recce, a member of the South African Special Forces Brigade. He reportedly previously worked in the Middle East. 

Terence Tegg.

The unions are striking over wages and in protest to a merger between Israeli-based Central Bottling Company's subsidiary Milco, as the dairy producer proceeded to cut jobs despite job creation being a condition of the merger's approval.

National Prosecuting Authorities (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the case was placed on the roll for 2 March for further investigation and that the suspects would remain in police custody.

In a statement, Clover said it would cooperate with Tegg's employer PPS, Fidelity and the South African Police Service (SAPS) to find the other assailants in the two incidents and bring them to justice.

"We are working closely with both Fidelity and PPS to offer every help for the families of the two murdered men. We are [also] working closely with Fidelity, PPS and the SAPS to identify all the striking workers involved in these horrendous acts to ensure they are brought to justice. All footage has also been handed over to the SAPS," the statement said.

Clover condemned calls by unions for the strike to intensify amid the killings. Fawu deputy secretary general Moloko Phakedi denied union involvement in the killings and urged Clover as well as the authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

Company Snapshot
