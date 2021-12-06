Coal comfort: Cash-flush Thungela puts R6bn away for darker days

Following a strong performance in recent months, Thungela Resources plan to put a R6 billion liquidity buffer in place in anticipation of softer coal prices.

The group says the buffer will allow it to fund itself as it not have access to funding like other mining companies without coal assets.

Since de-merging from Anglo American in June, the company's share price has quadrupled as investor confidence is buoyed by record coal prices.

As lenders continue to shun coal companies, Thungela Resources has decided to keep at R6 billion cash buffer in place to ensure it is able to fund its activities in leaner years.



"As a coal company, we don't necessarily have access to the typical banking lines and debt facilities, which most mining companies have access to," Thungela CFO Deon Smith told investors during a briefing on Monday. And as a result, we feel that a level of R5 billion to R6 billion after a period of stronger prices remains appropriate given that there is clearly a risk that following periods of strong prices, supply could enter the market more robustly, leading to softer pricing,”

Such a liquidity buffer gives Thungela the ability to continue to invest in approved projects, even in a lower coal price environment, he said.

Thungela Resources was demerged from Anglo American in June this year and although the share price dipped upon listing, it went on to quadruple as investors piled in, their confidence buoyed by record export coal prices.

After issuing a pre-close update on Monday, the Thungela share price surged 17% to reach R82 a share by late afternoon.

Solid results

In the update Thungela said it had achieved "solid results" despite a number of challenges in the past five months, most notably rail infrastructure constraints as Transnet’s rail network has been plagued by security and operational issues.

As such, the company confirmed its maiden dividend will be a final dividend for the six-month period ending 31 December 2021 and will be declared when the group announces its 2021 full year annual results.

Thungela, a major exporter of South African coal, said global demand for coal has improved in recent months which demand for high-quality South African coal has remained firm. Meanwhile export coal prices have averaged $123 per ton for the year to date, with the month of October seeing an official settlement price at $210 per ton. By the end of November the price had moderated to $141 per ton.

The discount to the benchmark price had also narrowed for Thungela, this was driven by an optimisation of the group’s sales mix in the face of on-going rail challenges.

"We've said consistently that the highest margin coal will continue to find a seat on the train. And therefore we have had to optimise our sales mix to maximise for cash and for value and that has played out well," said Smith.

As a result, Thungela cash flow generation has been robust despite lower export volumes and the company has cash of around R8 billion on 30 November 2021.

Beyond the liquidity buffer, Smith said the group’s board would face three choices for that additional cash. Either to add to the company’s green fund to provide for environmental rehabilitation obligations; to invest in life extension projects at Thungela’s mines; or to provide additional returns to shareholders in the form of dividends or share buy backs.

Thungela has already committed to return 30% of its operating cash flows out to shareholders.

While the board has resolved on a liquidity buffer of up to R6 billion now, in a weaker pricing environment, Smith said it may be lower to R2 billion to R3 billion.