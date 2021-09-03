39m ago

add bookmark

Coega Steel slapped with prohibition notice after not reporting furnace explosion

accreditation
Compiled by Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The prohibition notice follows an anonymous tip-off, which included pictures of a Ceoga Steel employee with burns on their hands and face.
The prohibition notice follows an anonymous tip-off, which included pictures of a Ceoga Steel employee with burns on their hands and face.
iStock

The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) has placed a prohibition notice on Coega Steel, following a furnace explosion that it failed to report.

The prohibition notice follows an anonymous tip-off, which included pictures of a Ceoga Steel employee with burns on their hands and face. The incident allegedly happened on 22 August, during a night shift.

"The life-threatening incident, which left employees traumatised, revealed that a total of five employees were injured on the day. All these employees sustained multiple burns all over their bodies from face, neck, chest, head, hands [and] ankles due to the explosion," the DEL said in a statement.

After finding that Coega Steel had not complied with health and safety regulations, the DEL's inspectors gave the company a prohibition notice, ordering it to halt production at its furnace department where the explosion had happened.

Apart from failing to report the incident and starting operations immediately after it happened, the DEL said Coega Steel had not taken steps to ensure that there is no re-occurrence of a similar explosion.

The department has also directed the company to assist the employees who were left traumatised by the incident.

The DEL’s Eastern Cape head of department, Nomfundo Douw-Jack, said investigations into the explosion are being conducted. She noted a high rate of fatal incidents in the iron and steel, agriculture, chemicals and construction sectors, and said the department will ensure that employers who go against regulations are "brought to book".

Coega Steel had not responded to Fin24’s requests for comment at the time of publication. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coega steelmanufacturingexplosionsteel industry
Rand - Dollar
14.28
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,829.59
+1.1%
Silver
24.69
+3.3%
Palladium
2,425.50
+0.5%
Platinum
1,027.42
+2.6%
Brent Crude
73.03
+2.0%
Top 40
60,107
-0.4%
All Share
66,372
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,895
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,564
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,223
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
28% - 18 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
35% - 23 votes
Above R15/$
37% - 24 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?

01 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm struggling to keep up with my home loan. What should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund...

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Do I have to resign before age 60 if I want my full provident fund payout?
MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay...

25 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | What will happen should both my pension and preservation funds pay out at 55?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo