Comair returns to Lufthansa Technik after aviation watchdog lifts suspension

The SA Civil Aviation Authority has lifted the suspension of Lufthansa Technik's maintenance licence.

Comair - which operates kulula.com and British Airways locally - is again using the company for some of its maintenance.

Lufthansa Technik says it has "optimised" its internal quality management processes.

Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) may once again perform maintenance for Comair, after the SA Civil Aviation Authority lifted the suspension of its licence.



The aviation watchdog last week suspended LTMI's Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) licence. Comair, which had recently had its flights suspended after what the authority termed "a series of incidents", temporarily shifted maintenance of its aircraft from LTIMI to SAA Technical.

Comair operates its own low-cost airline kulula.com as well as British Airways flights domestically.



According to Lufthansa Technik's spokesperson Michael Lagemann, its subsidiary LTMI was informed by SACAA on Sunday that the final proposals submitted for two outstanding findings were accepted and that the suspension was lifted.

"In subsequent discussions with Comair, it was agreed that the suspended LTMI services would resume during the course of Monday evening. This has been done and LTMI is again providing Comair with line maintenance services," Lagemann said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the findings, LTMI has optimised its internal quality management processes to avoid similar deficiencies in the future."

Comair had shifted maintenance of its aircraft to SAAT on 21 March in anticipation of LTMI's AMO licence being suspended by the SACAA. Up to that point, Comair used both SAAT and LTMI to maintain its aircraft.

The SACAA suspended Comair's flights on 12 March. One of Comair's British Airways flights from Gqeberha had struggled to land at Cape Town International Airport, following an issue with its landing gear indicator. In mid-February, an engine-related problem forced a kulula.com flight from Lanseria to Cape Town to divert to OR Tambo International, and on 21 February a British Airways flight from East London to Johannesburg had to make an emergency landing.

Comair took to the skies again on 17 March after addressing issues raised by SACAA.



