3h ago

Share

Competition watchdog approves SAA, Takatso deal - but bars minority shareholders, retrenchments

accreditation
Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images

The Competition Tribunal has approved Takatso Aviation's proposed acquisition of a 51% stake in South African Airways, but has given conditions - including a moratorium on retrenchments as, well as a sale of the stake held by minority shareholders.

The Tribunal said in a brief statement that it would issue its reasons for the decision in "due course," with the approval following a recommendation by the Competition Commission in May that the deal be approved with conditions.

One of the conditions sought by the commission – which serves as investigating and enforcement body – is that the minority partners in the consortium, Global Aviation and Syranix, which co-owns LIFT airline, exit. This was sought to avoid decreasing competition in the domestic passenger market.

These minority shareholders have already indicated they are willing to sell, but have expressed regret at the need to do so.

READ | SAA deal in sight as Takatso minorities agree to sell

In terms of the Takatso deal, the consortium would obtain 51% of SAA's shares and provide the airline with a capital injection of R3 billion over two years. The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), as government's shareholder representative, would keep 49%.

Takatso consists of infrastructure investment firm Harith (80%), Global Aviation (10%), and Syranix (10%). The consortium will only take the helm at SAA once the deal is finalised. It has also indicated that it will not take on any of SAA's remaining legacy debt - which stands at about R1.5 billion.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
saacompetitiondysfunctionalsoesairlines
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.59
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
22.67
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.41
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.94
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Platinum
966.73
-0.6%
Palladium
1,289.01
+0.2%
Gold
1,963.22
+0.4%
Silver
24.66
+1.3%
Brent Crude
82.74
+2.0%
Top 40
72,212
+1.0%
All Share
77,526
+1.0%
Resource 10
65,062
+2.2%
Industrial 25
105,031
+0.9%
Financial 15
16,832
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

12h ago

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo