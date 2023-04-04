1h ago

Share

Competition watchdog fines SAPS supplier R3.5m for 'shocking' sanitiser prices during lockdown

accreditation
Compiled by Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This is the second excessive pricing case successfully prosecuted by the Competition Commission relating to the public procurement process during the pandemic.
This is the second excessive pricing case successfully prosecuted by the Competition Commission relating to the public procurement process during the pandemic.
Getty Images

The Competition Tribunal has found a supplier of hand sanitiser to the SA Police Service (SAPS) guilty of excessive pricing amounting to R9.8 million during the Covid-19 pandemic.

BlueCollar Occupational Health, based in Gauteng, supplied the sanitiser in partnership with Atelico Investments, based in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Tribunal described BlueCollar's conduct as "shocking" because it exploited the pricing of hand sanitiser, which was seen as crucial for combatting the spread of the Covid-19 virus during the pandemic. SAPS desperately needed hand sanitiser for its members, who had to enforce lockdown restrictions.

BlueCollar overcharged SAPS R9.8 million for the bulk supply of 10 000 25-litre containers of hand sanitiser in 2020. 

The Tribunal imposed an administrative penalty of R3.55 million on BlueCollar and Atelico "jointly and severally", meaning they bear equal liability.  This is the second excessive pricing case successfully prosecuted by the Competition Commission relating to the public procurement process during the pandemic. 

In April 2022, another SAPS supplier, Tsutsumani Business Enterprises, was found guilty of price gouging in its supply of face masks in 2020. Tsutsumani was fined R3.4 million. The Tsutsumani matter is currently under review before the Competition Appeal Court.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
competitionpricingcovid-19
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
17.88
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.35
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
19.51
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.05
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,006.23
+1.9%
Palladium
1,474.88
+0.8%
Gold
1,992.99
+0.4%
Silver
24.10
+0.5%
Brent Crude
84.93
+5.9%
Top 40
71,423
+0.7%
All Share
77,183
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,294
+0.5%
Industrial 25
103,856
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,836
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo