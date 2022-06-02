Competition watchdog reels in local airlines to prevent price gouging as Comair grounds flights

Competition watchdog the Competition Commission has met with local airlines Lyft, Flysafair, Airlink and South African Airways in a bid to prevent price gouging while Comair flights are grounded.

Comair, which owns kulula.com and operates British Airways locally under a licence agreement, suspended its flights earlier this week as it was too short of funds to keep its planes in the air.

"Concerned about the impact of Comair’s decision on air ticket prices and in order to understand how capacity could be brought to the market to mitigate the impact of the decision, the Commission on Wednesday 1 June 2022 met separately with the leadership of major airlines, Lyft, FlySafair, Airlink and the South African Airways (SAA)," the Commission said in a statement on Thursday.

"Specifically, the Commission sought to prevent any possible price gouging emanating from the supply shock. The Commission was encouraged by the positive response of all the airlines in this respect as they acknowledged the need to bring in more capacity in the market and committed not to change their pricing methodologies to exploit the situation. All parties further acknowledged the challenges posed by the rising fuel prices which will further put pressure on the cost of air travel."

Comair represents some 40% of domestic aviation capacity. It is not the first time its flights have been grounded this year. In March, its flights were suspended amid safety concerns raised by regulator the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA).

At the time, consumers faced massive price hikes from competitor airlines as demand soared, prompting the Competition Commission to warn against price gouging. In some cases, airlines quoted as much as R5 000 for a one-way flight between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The competition watchdog warned in March that t found that airlines moved seats from low-fare buckets to higher-priced fare buckets, or introduced new, much higher fares on popular routes, it may consider this an act of price gouging designed to exploit the current situation - and that it would act "swiftly and decisively". Rather, it urged competitors to try to provide relief by adding more flights or seats.