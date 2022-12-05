Conflict of interest concerns arise as ministry advisor makes SABC board shortlist

Broadcaster Mpho Tsedu was shortlisted as a candidate to join the SABC board while holding a position as an advisor in the Communications Ministry.

Pundits are concerned that this position could undermine the SABC board's independence and freedom from political interference.

DA MP Diane Kohler said if she had known about Tsedu's advisory role, she would have challenged him, while the SOS Coalition said he can't occupy both positions.

Veteran broadcaster Mpho Tsedu's inclusion on the list of candidates for the SABC board has raised concerns for the board's independence as he serves as an advisor in the Communications Ministry.

The Public Finance Management Act and other legislation governing the public service broadcaster require that SABC board members be independent and able to resist political interference from the executive.

Parliament's sub-committee on communications, which interviewed candidates for the SABC board in September, picked him as one of 12 candidates to form the new SABC board. The list of candidates was approved by National Assembly last week and will be referred to the president for official appointment.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has demonstrated a penchant for imposing her will on SABC board members. In April, the broadcaster's board had to apologise to Ntshavheni in a statement for expressing their misgivings on the state of readiness for the switch-off of the analogue broadcast signal.

When he applied, Tsedu disclosed to Parliament's sub-committee on communications that he worked for the department, stating in a cover letter to his CV that: "As in 2022, I have been the special advisor to the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies".

When contacted for comment by News24, Tsedu merely said: "I am not commenting on that process, mtshana. I am not a board member of the SABC."

During his interview, Tsedu said that his work as a special advisor was with the deputy minister and that if he was considered for a SABC board seat by the subcommittee while in the position as a special advisor "one would fall".

Department of Communications and Digital Technologies spokesperson Tlangelani Manganyi told News24 that Tsedu does not directly advise Ntshavheni in the department, but works in a policy unit.

"Mr Mpho Tsedu is not and was never an advisor to the minister but works for the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies Policy Branch and [is] also seconded to provide technical advice to the deputy minister, Mr Philly Mapulane," said Manganyi.

Manganyi said Tsedu was still working in the department in these positions.

DA MP Diane Kohler-Barnard told News24 that the information that Tsedu was a special advisor in the ministry was "shocking". She said if she knew that Tsedu had occupied the position, she would have grilled him about it and would have changed her decision to nominate him.

While it was not included in the body of his CV, Kohler-Barnard acknowledged that Tsedu mentioned the position of ministry advisor in his cover letter.

SOS Coalition national coordinator Uyanda Siyotula said a shortlisted SABC board candidate working for the Department of Communications in an advisory capacity was worrisome. The coalition campaigns for a democratic media and public broadcasting.

"That's really worrisome because he would have to either give up his department to become an advisor, but he can't occupy both. If he works for the very same department that the board is accountable to so that definitely could not work," said Siyotula.

She said there will always going to be a connection to former employers, and it is up to Tsedu to work to distance himself from the department if he is accepted to assume a board seat at the SABC. However, she said, he should be given the benefit of the doubt.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Zandile Majozi added that Tsedu's interview was transparent, and "everyone" was satisfied with his candidacy. She said he was also shortlisted for the Media Development and Diversity Agency, and the Independent Communications Authority of SA.

"It was a question that had come and he responded that he worked under a minister as a special advisor. He was asked if he would come in to fulfil the mandate of the minister and he said he was there due to his skills," said Majozi.

The sub-committee will meet to establish if he is still serving as the minister's advisor on Tuesday, Majozi said.