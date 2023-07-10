43m ago

Confusing biscuits? Provita loses court battle with alleged copycat Snactive

Lisa Steyn
Provita biscuits
Provita biscuits
Bakers Biscuits/Facebook

Provita owner National Brands, a subsidiary of AVI, has lost a trademark battle against competitor Snactive after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria concluded its rights did not extend to its biscuit's characteristics.

National Brands asked the court for interdictory relief to stop the manufacturing, marketing and selling of Snactive, a competing savoury biscuit which entered the market in 2012.

The company argued that Snactive biscuits are "virtually identical in shape and appearance" to the "extremely well-known" and trademarked Provita biscuit. The Provita biscuit's shape, rounded edges, and "unique pattern of docking holes" appeared on Snactive's product, and serves to confuse members of the public, it argued.

But in a judgment delivered by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 30 June, National Brand's case against Continental Biscuit Manufacturers was dismissed with costs.

Continental Biscuit Manufacturers admitted it had entered the savoury biscuit to compete with Provita, but further argued it offered consumers a choice, and had three fundamental differences – the brand name, the packaging and the ingredients.

It disputed that Provita's rights under its trademark extended to the biscuit itself and the shape.

The court, in its judgment, said that while National Brands has a "clear and protected right" as far as its registered Provita trademark is concerned, it agreed that this right does not extend to the product – the biscuit itself. As such, the court found no right had been infringed.

Snactive
Snactive, Provita's competitor.

The judgment further found it was "impossible to mistake the two packaging boxes" while the difference in the brand names are also vast, making it impossible for consumers to be confused between the two. Added to that, the court said these biscuits to be "luxurious items" consumed by affluent persons who are unlikely to be deceived.

In issuing the costs order, the court said National Brands had dragged its feet, having launched the legal action eight years after the competing biscuit had entered the market.


Read more on:
national brandspretoria high courtcontinental biscuit manufacturerstrademarkconsumer goodsfood
Company Snapshot
