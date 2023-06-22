'Conservative' approach to load shedding comes back to bite Mr Price

Retailer Mr Price said its more "conservative" approach to backup power came back to bite it over the festive season, when load shedding intensified.



Disruptions cost it R1 billion in revenue in its 2023 year, and at the end of September back-up power was only available at 37% of stores in its core business.

But the group is eyeing the prospect of better conditions later in the year, and expects to have full back-up power in its stores by the end of June.



Mr Price's somewhat slower approach in insulating itself from the threat of load shedding came back to haunt it in 2023, with the value retailer saying on Thursday having just over a third of its store base covered by backup power late helped shave off more than R1 billion in revenue.

A massive increase in its store base, including through the acquisition of Studio 88, helped lift group revenue 17% to R32.9 billion in the year to 1 April, but core profit only grew 5.4% to R7.2 billion.

The retailer, valued at about R35 billion on the JSE, said it was hit by a "significant increase" in load shedding in its second half which "heavily impacted the most important festive trading months".

At the end of September, back-up power was only available in 37% of its core business, with Mr Price saying the group had been "conservative in its back-up power investment" because the "historical implementation of load shedding was manageable until September 2022". If acquisitions were included, a total of 58% of the store footprint had back up power.

In contrast, as of the end of September last year, Foschini-owner TFG had back-up power installed in stores that covered 68% of its South African turnover. Mr Price said on Thursday after a R220 million spend on back-up solutions it expects to have 100% coverage by the end of June. The company said it was already seeing a positive effect in terms of its average sales growth.

Mr Price said that between September and March this year, the "cumulative quantum of load shedding" had been more than the previous 15 years combined, resulting in an estimated annual loss of 318 000 trading hours or R1 billion in revenue.

Apart from the fallout from load shedding, rising inflation and interest rates had also brought pressure to bear on consumers whose wages were going backwards.

This, together with load shedding, saw forecast sales "not materialising" across the clothing sector, which caused higher promotional activity in general.

"The heavy discounting in the market undermined the group's everyday low-price positioning and compromised its ability to showcase its relative value."

Even though it maintained its payout ration, the company total dividend still fell 5.9% to 759.6c, though it remains free of financing debt.

During the period, Mr Price has concluded the acquisition of a 70% stake in retail chain Studio 88, which has helped significantly increased its store base in 2023.

The store footprint increased by 1 000 stores to a total of 2 702, with the company also adding 171 new stores for its core business.

Looking ahead, Mr Price said that while difficult trading circumstances were likely to continue through the first half of the 2024 financial, it expected a recovery from September 2023 as "power outages will be in the base" and inventory levels will be at "desired levels".

It also hoped the market would see some relief from the high inflation and interest rates that have characterised the market.

In morning trade the group's shares were up about 3% but have still lost almost a quarter over the past year.