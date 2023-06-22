42m ago

Share

'Conservative' approach to load shedding comes back to bite Mr Price

accreditation
Nick Wilson
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mr Price store front .(Supplied - Mr Price Group)
Mr Price store front .(Supplied - Mr Price Group)
Mr Price Group
  • Retailer Mr Price said its more "conservative" approach to backup power came back to bite it over the festive season, when load shedding intensified.
  • Disruptions cost it R1 billion in revenue in its 2023 year, and at the end of September back-up power was only available at 37% of stores in its core business.
  • But the group is eyeing the prospect of better conditions later in the year, and expects to have full back-up power in its stores by the end of June.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Mr Price's somewhat slower approach in insulating itself from the threat of load shedding came back to haunt it in 2023, with the value retailer saying on Thursday having just over a third of its store base covered by backup power late helped shave off more than R1 billion in revenue.

A massive increase in its store base, including through the acquisition of Studio 88, helped lift group revenue 17% to R32.9 billion in the year to 1 April, but core profit only grew 5.4% to R7.2 billion.

The retailer, valued at about R35 billion on the JSE, said it was hit by a "significant increase" in load shedding in its second half which "heavily impacted the most important festive trading months".  

At the end of September, back-up power was only available in 37% of its core business, with Mr Price saying the group had been "conservative in its back-up power investment" because the "historical implementation of load shedding was manageable until September 2022".  If acquisitions were included, a total of 58% of the store footprint had back up power.

In contrast, as of the end of September last year, Foschini-owner TFG had back-up power installed in stores that covered 68% of its South African turnover. Mr Price said on Thursday after a R220 million spend on back-up solutions it expects to have 100% coverage by the end of June. The company said it was already seeing a positive effect in terms of its average sales growth.

Mr Price said that between September and March this year, the "cumulative quantum of load shedding" had been more than the previous 15 years combined, resulting in an estimated annual loss of 318 000 trading hours or R1 billion in revenue.


Apart from the fallout from load shedding, rising inflation and interest rates had also brought pressure to bear on consumers whose wages were going backwards.

This, together with load shedding, saw forecast sales "not materialising" across the clothing sector, which caused higher promotional activity in general.

"The heavy discounting in the market undermined the group's everyday low-price positioning and compromised its ability to showcase its relative value."

Even though it maintained its payout ration, the company total dividend still fell 5.9% to 759.6c, though it remains free of financing debt.

During the period, Mr Price has concluded the acquisition of a 70% stake in retail chain Studio 88, which has helped significantly increased its store base in 2023.

The store footprint increased by 1 000 stores to a total of 2 702, with the company also adding 171 new stores for its core business.

Looking ahead, Mr Price said that while difficult trading circumstances were likely to continue through the first half of the 2024 financial, it expected a recovery from September 2023 as "power outages will be in the base" and inventory levels will be at "desired levels".

It also hoped the market would see some relief from the high inflation and interest rates that have characterised the market.

In morning trade the group's shares were up about 3% but have still lost almost a quarter over the past year. Click here for details of its shares as well as other info.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mr priceload sheddingtrading hoursretail
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.33
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
23.40
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.16
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
944.45
-0.8%
Palladium
1,342.59
+0.4%
Gold
1,930.56
-0.1%
Silver
22.65
-0.0%
Brent Crude
77.12
+1.6%
Top 40
69,703
-0.8%
All Share
75,081
-0.7%
Resource 10
62,912
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,190
-0.1%
Financial 15
16,013
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23172.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo