49m ago

add bookmark

Consumer goods council vows to keep fighting as court halts seizure of fake meat products

accreditation
Compiled by Penelope Mashego
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The government has directed producers to stop using meat-like names for non-meat products
The government has directed producers to stop using meat-like names for non-meat products
Supplied by Spur


Meat analogue manufacturers were given a reprieve after the Johannesburg High Court interdicted the Food and Safety Agency (FSA) from seizing their products from retail stores. 

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA) - which represents 9 000 members - approached the court on an urgent basis to stop the seizures meant to be implemented from Monday.

It also says it will try to have the FSA's decision to "arbitrarily" seize plant-based meat alternatives overturned, arguing that neither the FSA nor the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) have regulatory powers over the naming of the products.

The seizures, if implemented, would have been the result of the DALRRD's directive for producers of meat alternatives to change the labelling of their products to avoid using wording reserved for meat products. The FSA was set to implement the seizures following an announcement last week. 

The controversial move to apply restrictions to the labelling of meat alternatives drew consternation from industry members, and Spur complained that US giant Beyond Meat had cancelled some shipments to SA for fear of product seizures, Fin24 reported. 

The CGCSA argues that the regulations in question do not apply to faux meat products. It also says there is no evidence that consumers have confused the contents of the analogue food with real meat.

In a statement, it said: "The CGCSA will be seeking to overturn the decision of the FSA to arbitrarily seize meat analogue products by way of an appeal."

The council further called for all stakeholders to collaborate on formulating applicable regulations.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
food industryplant-based foodregulations
Rand - Dollar
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.02
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.70
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,737.69
-0.5%
Silver
19.01
-0.2%
Palladium
1,992.00
-6.4%
Platinum
879.50
-2.2%
Brent-ruolie
96.72
+0.1%
Top 40
62,482
-0.8%
All Share
69,196
-0.8%
Resource 10
62,054
-0.2%
Industrial 25
85,004
-1.3%
Financial 15
15,618
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a...

23 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | Can a debt counsellor place a consumer under debt review without a court order?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22227.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo