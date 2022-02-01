Cops release 'drunk' Porsche driver who allegedly caused Famous Brands exec's death

The driver of the car that allegedly hit and killed Famous Brands executive André Piehl, 52, while he was cycling has been released as police continue to investigate.

The operations executive for the company’s leading brands died on the scene while training near Lanseria on Saturday morning. Piehl, a cyclist and SA champion triathlete, was riding with his friend Je’an Francois du Preez, who was airlifted to hospital in critical condition following the incident.

The Porsche driver who allegedly hit the cyclists was initially arrested and then released on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the motorist was released and not charged due to ongoing investigations.

"The NPA is working closely with the police to help them guide investigations … he [the driver is] a free person because no charges are preferred against him," said Mjonondwane.

The driver’s release was met with disappointment from law firm Harrington Johnson Wands (HJW) Attorneys, which is representing the Piehl and Du Preez families.

In a statement published on its Twitter page, HJW said it was "devastated" that the suspect had been released despite being found at the scene where, it said, several eyewitnesses saw the tragic accident, and accused the driver of being drunk.

It vowed to use all its resources to pursue justice for Piehl and Du Preez.

"We understand that the prosecutors at the Randburg Magistrate's Court declined to place the matter on the roll due to insufficient evidence in the police docket," said HJW.





JSE-listed Famous Brands owns restaurant brands like Wimpy, Steers, Mythos and Turn 'n Tender.



Piehl was at the group for 15 years, where he also held the marketing executive role.

Famous Brands described Piehl as a respected friend and colleague, in its statement confirming his death.

"His passion and zest for life was immense and our heartfelt condolences go to his family. Outside of work, André was an accomplished cyclist and triathlete, and was well known and respected in these communities," said Famous Brands.