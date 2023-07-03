12m ago

Share

Cosatu to strike this week over state of economy, government failures

accreditation
Compiled by Carol Paton
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cosatu plans a national strike on the economy on Thursday.
Cosatu plans a national strike on the economy on Thursday.
Archive
  • Cosatu is set to strike on Thursday. 
  • It demands action on load shedding, cable theft, crime and corruption. 
  • The last Cosatu strike did not cause major disruptions.
  • For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Trade union federation Cosatu and its affiliates will strike on Thursday in protest against the state of the economy, poor governance, and the falling living standards of workers, it said in a statement on Monday. 

The strike will occur under section 77 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA), for which the federation has received a strike certificate from Nedlac. The strike is therefore protected under the LRA, and no one can be dismissed for participating. However, the no work, no pay rule will apply. 

In its statement, Cosatu said:

"It is a demonstration by workers that government needs to do more to end the levels of load shedding, cable theft, crime and corruption, wasteful expenditure, and austerity crippling the state, suffocating the economy, and further plunging workers into high levels of indebtedness and misery. This is also a signal to the government, the Reserve Bank, and the commercial banks that the working class can no longer afford to bear the burden of rising levels of inflation, electricity tariff hikes, and relentless and reckless increases in the repo rate."

Cosatu claims its affiliates have a membership of 1.8 million, but a substantial section of these is in the public service, which includes essential services workers which may not strike. 

Cosatu's last day of action just under a year ago did not cause significant disruption to the economy as it was poorly attended by workers. Last year's protest was also backed by rival federation SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu). 

Cosatu says, among other things, it wants the government to: 

  • Raise the R350 social relief of distress grant to the food poverty line (which is R624);
  • Increase the number of participants in the presidential employment stimulus programme, which employs mainly unemployed youth, to 2 million participants by February;
  • To intervene and rebuild Transnet and Metro Rail; and 
  • To provide more resources to the SA Post Office to prevent its liquidation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cosatueconomynational strike
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.72
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.77
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.42
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.49
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Platinum
908.43
+1.5%
Palladium
1,224.96
-0.3%
Gold
1,923.36
+0.2%
Silver
22.94
+0.7%
Brent Crude
75.41
+1.2%
Top 40
71,024
+0.5%
All Share
76,301
+0.4%
Resource 10
63,252
+2.0%
Industrial 25
105,918
-0.5%
Financial 15
16,080
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

6h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo