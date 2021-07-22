1h ago

add bookmark

Court dismisses SAB's bid against booze sales ban

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Yuki Shintani / Getty

A legal bid by SA Breweries (SAB) against government's latest alcohol sales ban has been dismissed with costs by the Western Cape High Court.

The ban – the fourth of its kind since the national lockdown started – began on 27 June. SAB applied on an urgent basis to have it be declared unlawful and invalid, and wanted it to be reviewed and set aside.

Citing a range of technical issues, the brewer contended in its arguments that Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma did not have the necessary powers to introduce the regulations that would suspend the sale of alcohol, and that the move should have been submitted to more scrutiny by parliament. 

But Judge Robert Henney dismissed SAB’s application with costs.

He ruled that the regulations are not inconsistent with existing legislation, and that the minister has the power to suspend the distribution of liquor during in a state of disaster.

The judged also accepted the minister's contentions that the rapid spread of the Delta variant "justified the lack of full and proper consultation with all the stakeholders, including the SAB".

"Given the circumstances and the limited timeframe in which the Minister had to act, it cannot be said that she acted in a procedurally unfair manner," the judge said.

On Wednesday, judgment was reserved in a case that saw wine industry body Vinpro seeking an urgent interdict to allow the Western Cape government to decide on the need for alcohol sales bans in the province.

Vinpro wants liquor sales bans to be decided upon at provincial level, based on the local risk posed by Covid-19.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sabalcohol bandeathscovid-19coronavirus
Rand - Dollar
14.72
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.26
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.31
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Gold
1,805.06
+0.1%
Silver
25.32
+0.2%
Palladium
2,703.00
+1.5%
Platinum
1,093.00
+0.7%
Brent Crude
72.23
+4.2%
Top 40
61,309
+1.3%
All Share
67,404
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,937
+1.2%
Industrial 25
88,831
+1.5%
Financial 15
12,696
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
In light of the recent looting, do you think a basic income grant is the right approach to deal with SA’s hunger and poverty problems?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It will go a long way in helping fight the symptoms of SA’s entrenched inequality, especially for those who are starving right now
20% - 1239 votes
SA’s problems are complex, and we instead need to spend that money on building and growing our economy, which will help the country in the long run
31% - 1978 votes
All grants are a problem as they foster a reliance on handouts
49% - 3135 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate...

21 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My son has permanent residency in the UK - should he emigrate financially?
MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should...

14 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I entered into debt review a year ago and can't cope - what should I do?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?

10 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I'm unemployed and unable to pay my debt - what should I do?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo