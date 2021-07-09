45m ago

add bookmark

Court orders business owner to pay back R700k of TERS funds used for personal benefit

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Long queues wind around SA Post Office buildings across the country as people wait to collect their grants.
Long queues wind around SA Post Office buildings across the country as people wait to collect their grants.
Jaco Marais/Netwerk24/File

A woman whose company was illegitimately paid R700 000 in Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) grants has been ordered to repay the money, in a move the department of labour says sends a strong message to fraudsters.

An investigation showed that the money was paid into Ulwembu Business Services, owned by Boitumelo Mashele, and used for her own benefit.

This week, the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria found her guilty of fraud and handed her a three-year suspended jail sentence.

She was also ordered to repay R215 000 to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) following the disposal of her house.

The R521 598.19 balance will be recovered from a preservation order obtained by the Asset Forfeiture Unit last year, according to the department.

The department further stated that Mashele's bank had alerted the UIF to suspicious financial transactions of the Covid-19 TERS funds, and preliminary investigations showed that the funds were spent on Mashele’s personal expenses. 

"Our continuous collaboration with different organisation such as law enforcement agencies and financial institutions adds value and credibility to our investigations leading to the apprehension of those who have defrauded the fund," UIF acting commissioner Mzie Yawa said.

According to the fund, this is the third successful conviction of Covid-19 TERS fraud and 16 more suspects have been arrested for similar crimes.

"The UIF has further identified 46 fraud cases through the 'follow-the-money project' and we are confident more arrests will be made soon," said Yawa.

TERS was introduced at the start of hard lockdown in 2020 and was suspended almost a year later in March 2021. The system has been beset with administrative problems and fraudulent payments. According to the Department of Labour, the UIF, which is administering the payments, has so far recovered more than R827 million in unlawful payments.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of labouruifters reliefcorruptionfraud
Rand - Dollar
14.25
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.66
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.1%
Gold
1,810.13
+0.4%
Silver
26.18
+0.9%
Palladium
2,814.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,102.50
+2.0%
Brent Crude
74.12
+0.9%
Top 40
60,222
+1.9%
All Share
66,386
+1.8%
Resource 10
65,355
+3.6%
Industrial 25
84,880
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,303
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Government's latest wage offer to civil servants is a 1.5% salary hike, and includes a monthly R1 000 cash allowance.
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's a fair offer.
23% - 145 votes
No increase should be granted, given the state of public finances.
65% - 420 votes
Still too low, given that the inflation rate is currently above 5%.
12% - 79 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?

07 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | When do I need to file a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?

03 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back...

26 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back from SARS?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo