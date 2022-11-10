6m ago

Court orders provisional sequestration of Gupta associate Eric Wood

Compiled by Helena Wasserman
Eric Wood at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.
Anathi Ndevu

The Gauteng High Court has ordered the provisional sequestration of Gupta associate Eric Wood's estate, ruling in favour of Transnet's Second Defined Benefit Fund.

Wood (59) is a former director of Regiments Capital, which featured prominently in questionable tenders awarded to Gupta-linked companies.

A Regiments subsidiary was also an advisor to the Transnet pension fund, and is accused of abusing this position to the detriment of fund members. This included suspect trades in bonds, meant to boost commission, as well as questionable payments related to financial instruments that were linked to the corrupt deal to supply Transnet with 1 064 locomotives.

The fund says Wood owes its members more than R110 million for payments he received from these activities, and asked the Gauteng High Court to sequestrate him.

Judge Norman Manoim found in the fund's favour and said that any interested party has until end-February to show cause why a final sequestration order should not be granted.

Wood is believed to have assisted in siphoning money from Transnet and Eskom to the Guptas by "fixing" contracts between the state-owned enterprises and other businesses.

He was arrested on 27 May along with former Transnet executives, including former CEO Siyabonga Gama. Wood is currently out on R250 000 bail.

Investigative journalism group amaBhungane first tweeted about the court ruling. 


