19m ago

add bookmark

Court orders Steinhoff to share forensic probe into accounting fraud with media

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
Beeld

Two media houses have been granted access to a 3 000-page forensic probe into accounting fraud at Steinhoff that the retailer argued should be kept privileged.

Investigative journalism outfit amaBhungane and media house Tiso Blackstar*, which is now known as Arena Holdings, approached the Western Cape High Court seeking an order compelling Steinhoff to share the probe with them. The retailer has to date refused to share the report, compiled by auditing firm PwC over 18 months, with the media.

Findings have been shared with law enforcement agencies, however.

Steinhoff argued that giving the media access to the report would undermine future court cases against implicated former executives, such as its disgraced former CEO Markus Jooste. 

In a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, amaBhungane said the court had dismissed Steinhoff's objections. The judge set aside Steinhoff's previous refusal to provide the report and ordered it be shared with the two media houses within 10 days. 

The two media houses already appear to be gearing up for a challenge. 

AmaBhungane's co-managing partner, Sam Sole, tweeted in reaction to the ruling: "They'll appeal, but round one to us!"

What is the PwC report?

Steinhoff engaged PwC in December 2017 to conduct an independent forensic investigation into what was at the time described as "accounting irregularities". This came shortly after Jooste resigned as CEO, plunging the group's share price to an all-time low and causing an acute liquidity crunch.The report, which covers 3 000 pages with some 4 000 documents as annexes, was handed over to Steinhoff management in early 2019.

An 11-page overview was shared with the media in mid-March that year. The overview stated that a "small group" of former Steinhoff executives had inflated the group's profit and asset values by roughly R100 billion over eight years. 

* Tiso Blackstar sold its media assets to Lebashe Investment Group in 2019, after which it was rebranded as Arena Holdings. Court documents and oral arguments still refer to Tiso Blackstar, however. The group requested the report in March 2019, before it was renamed.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhoffamabhunganemarkus jooste
Rand - Dollar
16.16
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.91
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.03
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,843.80
-0.6%
Silver
21.57
-1.0%
Palladium
2,061.14
-1.5%
Platinum
970.66
+1.4%
Brent Crude
105.94
-6.1%
Top 40
60,359
+0.3%
All Share
66,967
+0.3%
Resource 10
69,573
-1.8%
Industrial 25
74,389
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,402
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?

09 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | What does credit actually cost?
MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?

02 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | Can creditors just deduct money from my bank account?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo