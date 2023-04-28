Court rules SA crypto platform Mirror Trading International was 'unlawful Ponzi scheme'

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

Almost two years after it was liquidated, a court has finally ruled that Mirror Trading International (MTI) was an "unlawful Ponzi scheme" that generated returns for early investors with investments taken from those who joined later.



The Stellenbosch-headquartered bitcoin-trading scheme collapsed in December 2020 after it abruptly halted payments to members and its founder and CEO, Johann Steynberg, went missing. Steynberg was later tracked down and arrested in Brazil where he is still awaiting an extradition hearing.

The Western Cape High Court has now ruled that the MTI's underlying business model was "designed and implemented to perpetrate fraud on members of the public".

The company's liquidators brought the application.

"The remarkable results presented to investors were prima facia false," said acting Judge Alma de Wet.

"I agree with the applicants that the fraud perpetrated by Steynberg and MTI were not isolated incidences but rather fundamental aspects of the structure of the businesses and as such tainted the business operations of MTI as a whole".

De Wet ruled that all agreements concluded between MTI and its investors "in respect of the trading/management/investment of bitcoin" were unlawful.

The ruling is a blow against Clynton Marks, a 50% shareholder and self-proclaimed director in MTI, who had asked the court to stay the winding-up process.



It also confirms earlier reporting from data analysis firm Chainalysis. Two years ago, it wrote that MTI was 2020's biggest global cryptocurrency investment scam and operated as a "money laundering and cash out mechanism".



