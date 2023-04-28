37m ago

Share

Court rules SA crypto platform Mirror Trading International was 'unlawful Ponzi scheme'

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
MTI mastermind Johann Steynberg is still in Brazil.
MTI mastermind Johann Steynberg is still in Brazil.
YouTube

Almost two years after it was liquidated, a court has finally ruled that Mirror Trading International (MTI) was an "unlawful Ponzi scheme" that generated returns for early investors with investments taken from those who joined later.

The Stellenbosch-headquartered bitcoin-trading scheme collapsed in December 2020 after it abruptly halted payments to members and its founder and CEO, Johann Steynberg, went missing. Steynberg was later tracked down and arrested in Brazil where he is still awaiting an extradition hearing.   

The Western Cape High Court has now ruled that the MTI's underlying business model was "designed and implemented to perpetrate fraud on members of the public". 

The company's liquidators brought the application. 

"The remarkable results presented to investors were prima facia false," said acting Judge Alma de Wet.   

READ | Bad news for MTI investors: R1-billion SARS tax dispute could take a year to sort out

"I agree with the applicants that the fraud perpetrated by Steynberg and MTI were not isolated incidences but rather fundamental aspects of the structure of the businesses and as such tainted the business operations of MTI as a whole". 

De Wet ruled that all agreements concluded between MTI and its investors "in respect of the trading/management/investment of bitcoin" were unlawful.  

The ruling is a blow against Clynton Marks, a 50% shareholder and self-proclaimed director in MTI, who had asked the court to stay the winding-up process. 

It also confirms earlier reporting from data analysis firm Chainalysis. Two years ago, it wrote that MTI was 2020's biggest global cryptocurrency investment scam and operated as a "money laundering and cash out mechanism".


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mtisarsmirror trading internationaljohann steynberg
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.39
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.93
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.23
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,068.91
-2.5%
Palladium
1,503.47
+0.7%
Gold
1,982.17
-0.3%
Silver
24.88
-0.2%
Brent Crude
78.37
+0.9%
Top 40
71,913
-0.9%
All Share
77,527
-0.8%
Resource 10
68,171
-1.2%
Industrial 25
105,359
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,493
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo