Court to rule on Monday whether Steinhoff liquidation bid can go ahead

accreditation
Jan Cronje
The former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town want Steinhoff to be liquidated.
The Western Cape High Court is set to rule on Monday whether a liquidation bid against retailer Steinhoff can go ahead.

The case was brought by the one-time owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town, who claim they were "duped' into swapping their shares in the footwear retailer for Steinhoff stock.

Steinhoff is opposing the application, arguing that it cannot be liquidated by a South African court as its parent company was incorporated in the Netherlands.

The first three days of the case dealt chiefly with intervention applications and the tricky question of whether the South African court has jurisdiction to hear the case at all.

Presiding Judge Hayley Slingers announced on Friday that she would rule on the intervention and jurisdiction issues on Monday.

If she rules the court does have jurisdiction, the merits of the liquidation case will be heard next week. If not, the case will likely be dead in the water.

While Steinhoff maintains that, under the 2008 Companies Act, it is classed as an "external company" and therefore cannot face liquidation proceedings in South Africa, lawyers for Tekkie Town argue that liquidation proceedings are still governed by the 1973 Companies Act, which makes provision for 'external companies' to be wound up.

