30m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19: Bidvest may close or sell its car rental division

Penelope Mashego

Bidvest is weighing its options on the possible sale or closure of its car rental business as it struggles to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Given the dire reality facing our industry and the expected significant volume reductions in the travel and tourism sector, we must recognise that our business is not protected from the economic devastation," Paulette McGhee, CEO of Bidvest Car Rental, said in an emailed response to queries.

“Unfortunately, the current commercial situation the business finds itself in is unsustainable and as such, a decision has been made to either sell or close the company.”

Bidvest’s car rental business includes car, van, truck and coach hire in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia. 

South Africa relaxed its ban on air travel under Level 3 of the national lockdown and has now allowed business travel.

However, leisure and international travel continue to be banned.

“Approximately 50% of our revenue is reliant on air-travel and as such the prohibition on all domestic and international travel has had a devasting impact on our business,” McGhee said.

This month, the Tourism Business Council of South Africa said the travel and tourism industry has lost more than R68 billion since the lockdown started in March.

Bidvest, whose businesses span freight, branded products, cars, financial services and commercial products, has been reviewing its business and could retrench workers across all its six division, impacting 3 395 jobs.

McGhee said the group's priority is to save as many job as possible. The company would prefer to sell the car rental unit, rather than close it.

As such, the company is focusing on identifying a suitable investor.

Last month, the Brian Joffe-founded group released a trading update for the 10 months ending April in which it warned it had only generated half of the revenue it generated in the same period last year

Related Links
SA business grouping proposes ambitious R3.4 trillion economic recovery plan
South African jobless rate swells to worst level in 10 years
Tourism looks to younger crowd as seniors grapple with virus threat
Read more on:
bidvest
ZAR/USD
16.81
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.03
(+0.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.09
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.68
(-0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.14)
Gold
1797.45
(-0.26)
Silver
18.94
(-0.77)
Platinum
824.00
(-0.30)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1982.00
(+1.12)
All Share
55261.35
(-1.67)
Top 40
50970.27
(-1.74)
Financial 15
10587.54
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
75359.88
(-2.02)
Resource 10
52497.55
(-1.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 2020 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 2640 votes
My finances have been devastated
35% - 3958 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 2833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our...

01 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | My wife and I are in financial distress. How should we invest our R1.5m?
MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?

27 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I can't afford a new rates & levy certificate. Is there any leniency?
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo