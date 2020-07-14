Covid-19: Bidvest may close or sell its car rental division

Bidvest is weighing its options on the possible sale or closure of its car rental business as it struggles to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Given the dire reality facing our industry and the expected significant volume reductions in the travel and tourism sector, we must recognise that our business is not protected from the economic devastation," Paulette McGhee, CEO of Bidvest Car Rental, said in an emailed response to queries.

“Unfortunately, the current commercial situation the business finds itself in is unsustainable and as such, a decision has been made to either sell or close the company.”

Bidvest’s car rental business includes car, van, truck and coach hire in South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.