Food manufacturer RCL Foods has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown have resulted in an estimated R1.5 billion in writedowns.

The impairments span property, plant and equipment, goodwill and trademarks.

The group, which owns brands such as Rainbow Chicken, Nola mayonnaise and Ouma Rusks, says it expects its headline earnings to decline by 70.4% for the year ended June 2020.

The company is due to release its annual results at the end of the month.