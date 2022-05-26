1h ago

add bookmark

Crackdown on SA importers who lied about sugar, tyres and fabric

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SARS will be pursuing potential criminal charges in all cases for false and misleading declarations.
SARS will be pursuing potential criminal charges in all cases for false and misleading declarations.
Getty Images

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) in Durban has uncovered customs fraud with three large import shipments.

In one case, the an importer brought 20 containers full of sugar into the country. Hoping to escape paying customs duties on the sugar, the company said that the containers were filled with rice, which is duty free. The fraud was uncovered by the SARS Illicit Trade Unit (ITU).

In another incident, a "known" tyre company declared that it was importing wheel rims, which do not attract any duties. Instead, their containers were found to contain tyres, which attracts 30% duty, an environment levy and require permits.

In a third incident, the ITU team in Gauteng received information about 21 containers imported by several importers.

The companies declared that they were importing steel pipes, furniture, toys, and articles of plastics.

But out of the 21 containers, 18 were found to contain fabric used to manufacture blankets as well as blanket-making machinery and possible counterfeit goods. 

SARS will be pursuing potential criminal charges in all cases for false and misleading declarations.

"SARS is improving its capability and capacity to detect non-compliant behaviour, and will continue to make it hard and costly for those that have opted to resort to criminality," said SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter in a statement. "Those who voluntarily engages in criminality would have to accept the consequences of their choices."

 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
customssars
Rand - Dollar
15.76
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.83
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.91
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.17
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,847.22
-0.3%
Silver
21.94
-0.2%
Palladium
2,004.00
-0.3%
Platinum
948.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
114.03
+0.4%
Top 40
63,019
+3.0%
All Share
69,484
+2.8%
Resource 10
76,495
+2.8%
Industrial 25
75,125
+3.4%
Financial 15
15,846
+2.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process...

23 Apr

MONEY CLINIC | I'm a first-time homebuyer. How long does the home transfer process take?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo