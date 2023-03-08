1h ago

Share

Crucial Karpowership appeal has failed, source says

accreditation
Antony Sguazzin
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Karpowership
Karpowership

Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1 220MW of electricity to South Africa, had one of three appeals against adverse environmental rulings rejected, a person with knowledge of the matter said, potentially delaying a solution to the country’s power crisis.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment rejected the appeal to moor a ship-mounted power plant capable of generating about 450 megawatts at the Coega harbor in the Eastern Cape province, the person said. Decisions on plants planned at the Saldanha and Richards Bay harbors have yet to be communicated to the company, the person said, asking not be identified because the government hasn’t made the information public.

The ruling complicates the South African government’s attempts to tackle the nation’s worst power crisis yet, with a shortage of generation capacity causing rotational blackouts of as many as 12 hours a day. The Turkish company won a tender in March 2021 to supply the electricity but has since been mired in lawsuits and environmental challenges.

Albi Modise, a spokesman for the ministry, said he couldn’t comment, while a spokeswoman for Karpowership didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

While Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has repeatedly said Karpowership should be allowed to proceed with its plans, Environment Minister Barbara Creecy has said the power crisis won’t see environmental concerns disregarded.

South Africa has suffered intermittent blackouts since 2008 that are now becoming a key political issue ahead of next year’s elections. Opinion polls indicate that the ruling African National Congress may lose its majority for the first time since taking power in 1994 at the end of apartheid.

The Green Connection, an environmental nonprofit, also challenged the appeal on the Saldanha decision. It alleged Karpowership’s consultants misrepresented people as small-scale fishermen in their environmental application, potentially downplaying the concerns of those dependent on fishing for their livelihood. 

"We call on the competent authority to suspend the pending application for environmental authorization and to fully investigate this allegation," the Green Connection said in its complaint sent to Bloomberg. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Rand - Dollar
18.68
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.10
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.69
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.33
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.1%
Platinum
939.13
+0.3%
Palladium
1,396.75
+0.3%
Gold
1,814.34
+0.1%
Silver
20.06
-0.1%
Brent Crude
83.29
-3.5%
Top 40
71,799
-1.2%
All Share
77,631
-1.2%
Resource 10
65,219
-0.5%
Industrial 25
105,467
-0.9%
Financial 15
16,165
-2.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo