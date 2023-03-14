47m ago

Share

Crypto developer 'Fluffypony' fails in bid to have extradition from US declared illegal

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Riccardo Spagni.
Riccardo Spagni.
File

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed a bid by South African crypto developer Riccardo Spagni to have his extradition from the US to SA on fraud charges declared illegal.  

Spagni, known in tech circles as "Fluffypony", is a former lead maintainer for privacy-focused cryptocurrency Monero.

He was extradited from the US to South Africa in July last year after he waived his right to an extradition hearing. 

Before he surrendered to US marshals to be put in a plane back home, Spagni launched review proceedings in the Western Cape High Court, arguing that the extradition request was illegal.

Spagni's legal team had argued that the director of public prosecutions was the wrong person to submit an extradition request. 

That application was dismissed with costs in April 2022. He flew back to SA roughly three months later to face trial in a case that dates back to 2011. 

The National Prosecuting Authority has accused Spagni of defrauding a baking company 12 years ago of around R1.4 million by submitting falsified invoices. Spagni has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After the initial review bid was dismissed, Spagni's lawyers appealed to the SCA.  

While the acting director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape contended that the challenge was "moot" – Spagni had after all agreed to be extradited -  Spagni argued the court should still decide the case. 

The SCA ruled this week that, in light of the fact that Spagni was legally represented when he waived his rights to an extradition hearing in the US, he could not now challenge the validity of the extradition request. 

"It found that the appellant had failed to make out a case for this court to determine the validity of his extradition process as that would have no practical effect," the court said in a summary of its ruling. "The appeal was thus dismissed on mootness alone."

Spagni's fraud trial is expected to continue in the Regional Magistrate's Court in Cape Town. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
fluffyponyriccardo spagnibitcoincryptocurrency
Rand - Dollar
18.05
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.98
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
19.38
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.6%
Platinum
984.74
-0.7%
Palladium
1,512.29
+2.8%
Gold
1,909.21
-0.2%
Silver
21.81
+0.0%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,383
-0.5%
All Share
75,016
-0.6%
Resource 10
64,612
-2.4%
Industrial 25
100,669
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,669
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo