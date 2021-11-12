Cyberattack, civil unrest, cable theft and Covid-19: Transnet turns corner on a tough 6 months

Transnet's unaudited half-year results show slight improvements from the losses recorded last year.

Transnet narrowed its net loss to R104 million, compared to R3 billion recorded in September 2020.

Transnet has been battling with operational challenges, but has making headway in other strategic areas.

Since March 2021, state rail and freight company, Transnet, has managed to narrow its losses.

The group on Friday published its unaudited financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2021. The audited results are to be published by 15 December 2021, a notice on the stock exchange news service read.

Just last week, Transnet published its results for the financial year ended 31 March, 2021, recording a R8.4 billion loss. This was the first annual loss the group recorded in years - mainly due to the impact of the pandemic.

Transnet also received a qualified audit opinion.

But now it seems to have turned a corner. The unaudited half-year results show that its net loss narrowed to R104 million, compared to R3 billion recorded in September 2020.

Compared to September 2020, the group's revenue increased 11.3% to R35.6 billion.

Its ebitda was also up more than a third to R13.2 billion. Its expected gearing - the ratio of its debt to equity - is around optimal levels of 46.9%.

The apparent recovery comes despite the negative impact of Covid-19 on the domestic and global economy, the civil unrest in July and a cyber attack which led to it calling force majeure on its SA ports.

Transnet has also managed to raise R6.1 billion or more than half (56%) of its R10.8 billion funding requirement for 2021/22.

The state-owned company said it is working with lenders whose loan agreements were impacted by the qualified audit opinion - which was largely linked to legacy non-compliance with regard to irregular expenditure reporting.

The qualified audit opinion contributed to ratings agency Moody's downgrading it in early November.

Kilometres of cable theft

Transnet also reported that its freight rail business has been negatively impacted by copper cable theft. It has lost nearly 100 km of copper cables between January and October, Fin24 reported.



But it is making headway in other operational areas.



The separation of the freight rail operations is at an advanced stage, Transnet said.

Fin24 reported that Transnet, in partnership with the Coega Special Economic Zone and the Central Energy Fund, have issued a request for information (RFI) for the development of a floating storage and regasification unit, gas infrastructure and terminal operator at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape.

The gas import infrastructure would be required to enable gas supply in the region.

RFIs have been issued in relation to the Durban Container Terminal and the Ngqura Container Terminal. "Market responses have been extremely positive, and the transactions are in the process of being packaged for further partner procurement processes," Transnet said.

Progress is also being made with regard to a feasibility study for a "high capacity automotive corridor" between Gauteng and the port of Port Elizabeth. This study is due for completion by December 2021.

Planning for the consolidation of all export coal through the port of Richards Bay is also underway.