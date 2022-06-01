Cybercriminals in 'concerted effort' to target SA's critical infrastructure

Companies ranging from medium-seized to large corporates are falling victim to cybercrime.

A new trend targeting critical infrastructure has emerged.

Several local companies in South Africa have been victims of cybercrime, including Transnet.

South African companies are increasingly falling victim to security breaches as criminal syndicates go after crucial data, including board meeting minutes, and there is a "concerted effort" to target critical infrastructure in the country.

That is according to Jonas Bogoshi, the CEO of Information and Communications Technology, BCX, who also highlighted that syndicates have increased their strikes as more companies embrace digital technologies.

Bogoshi said there had been an increase in cyberattacks over the past 18 to 24 months, ranging from ransom being demanded for an entire library of encrypted content, to a phishing attack on one large company, where criminals targeted the board minutes.

In another case, criminals struck a medium-sized manufacturing company. There was one attack that impacted factory production for more than a week, he said, without giving the names of the affected entities.

Security breaches are often kept away from the public domain by impacted companies, but Bogoshi said the information was frequently shared among IT security industry players.

Under attack

Bogoshi stated there had also been a "concerted effort" to go after critical infrastructure in the country, such as utility services, as well as government departments and entities.

"Everything that we do is digital, ranging from how we communicate, shop, bank, provide electricity, logistics ... all of that is under attack. This is what we see globally," he said, adding that cybercrime was not only a South African problem.

"Everything that we do in the country is under threat. This is what we see globally."

In July 2021, the country's freight rail company, Transnet, was hit by a cyberattack that forced it to declare force majeure at container terminals and switch to manual processing of cargo.

According to a report seen by Bloomberg, the hackers left a ransom note on Transnet's computers, claiming they encrypted the company’s files, including a terabyte of personal data, financial reports and other documents.

In March, Credit bureau TransUnion was hacked, putting millions of clients' data at risk. The hackers had demanded ransom.

"The challenge is that worldwide, there are about three million cybersecurity jobs available, we don't have enough people to deal with the challenge," said Bogoshi.

"Many companies are spending money to protect themselves."

According to data provided by BCX, ransomware attacks increased about 435% year-on-year globally; the figure contrasts with just about 30 000 cases per month eight years ago.



