Dagga entrepreneurs invited to use Gauteng state-owned land

The Gauteng government is moving forward with its plans to commercialise cannabis production, with a call for proposals from interested entrepreneurs.

On Friday, in the Government Gazette, the Gauteng Provincial Government invited those interested in being part of its Gauteng Cannabis Industrialisation programme to submit their proposals.

The programme, which is led by the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, is part of its goal to create jobs and boost the economy by processing hemp and cannabis at an industrial scale.

Some of government's requirements for those applying are that their proposals also include funding mechanisms, cannabis-driven carbon reduction, rehabilitation of compromised mining land, and the inclusion of communities as partners.

As part of the programme, support provided by the provincial government includes leases on state-owned or state-controlled land, rentals at special economic zones, industrial parks or subsidies at private facilities. The government will also provide financing partnerships, fund input and administrative costs and facilitate collaborations with other state organs, aimed at removing barriers on projects.