David Munro hangs up his boots as Liberty CEO and returns to Standard Bank

Liberty financial director Yuresh Maharaj replaced him as CEO on 10 March 2022.

After turning Liberty around into a growing business, Munro left the insurer in a loss-making position, thanks to excess Covid-19 death claims.

Liberty has a new CEO. On Friday, the Standard Bank-owned insurer announced that its financial director Yuresh Maharaj had replaced David Munro on 10 March.

Munro had been the CEO of Liberty for just under five years. He was brought in from Standard Bank to stabilise the insurer after Thabo Dloti resigned with immediate effect following a difference of opinion with the board.

Liberty said he is now going back to the bank to oversee the integration of Liberty into the Standard Bank Group. He will remain on the Liberty board as a non-executive director.

Munro's tenure at Liberty

When Munro came to Liberty, the company wasn't making losses, but its earnings were on a downward trend, and the company was not running a very profitable operation either. Its new business margin stood at just 0.5% in the 2017 financial year.

Munro implemented a turnaround strategy, which saw the company sell its majority stake in some of its health businesses in the continent and exited several African markets. It also sold its short-term insurance platform to Standard Bank.

By the end of 2018, Liberty's operating earnings before investment income were up 42%. Its South African insurance and asset management businesses were growing by double digits. By the end of 2019, Munro was no longer talking about turning around Liberty. He said the group was firmly in the growth phase again.

But the pandemic put harsh brakes on that growth. The Covid-19 claims plunged the insurer into a R2.2 billion loss in the first half of 2020. And although it bounced back to profit a year later, it was writing new business with a margin of just 0.2%, worse than during the trying times in 2017.

Standard Bank swooped in and offered to buy out minority shareholders in order to make Liberty its wholly-owned subsidiary. The intention is to delist the insurer from the JSE.

In October, Liberty shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of Standard Bank's buyout offer. The insurer delisted from the exchange on 1 March.

The insurer's 2021 financial results were published as one of Standard Bank's subsidiaries on Friday. Its headline earnings tanked 36% in the 12 months to December to a R419-million loss.

Standard Bank said Liberty showed progress operationally but was negatively impacted by excess claims and a pandemic provision top-up. The bank said death claims exceeded Liberty's expectations resulting in excess claims of R1.2 billion. The insurer also raised an additional Covid-19 pandemic reserve of R1.8 billion.

When excluding the Covid-19 pandemic impact, Liberty's normalised operating earnings grew to R1.33 billion from R724 million in 2020.

