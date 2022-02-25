Daybreak Farms 'whistleblower' unfairly fired, CCMA rules ahead of criminal court appearance

Just days before a former employee of state-owned chicken producer Daybreak Farms has to appear in the Special Commercial Crimes Court, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) ruled she had been unfairly dismissed.

The CCMA's arbitration ruling, seen by Fin24, states that Mathapelo More must be reinstated by Daybreak Farms as from 25 March in a position no less favourable to the one she held prior the dismissal. Daybreak must also pay her R721 229.10 in back pay by no later than 18 March 2022.

More is Daybreak's former head of internal audit, and was also the company's technical executive until she was suspended by the board in mid-February 2021. At the time, the board claimed the relationship with her had "irretrievably broken down with no prospects of restoration". A subsequent letter from the board, addressed to her, alleged a "breach of fiduciary duty of care".

Daybreak Farms has laid criminal charges against More and she must appear in the SCCC in Pretoria on Friday.

More was one of several executives fired by the board.

Last year, almost all the group's senior executives, including its CEO Boas Seruwe, had been replaced amid claims the new board wanted to take over the running of the company. Daybreak's board denied such claims, saying it was acting in the business's best interest.

An arbitration court also found Seruwe's dismissal was "procedurally and substantively unfair". It ordered him reappointed as CEO and awarded over R2 million in back pay.

According to Rupert Candy of Rupert Candy Attorneys Inc, who represents More, she formed part of a group of individuals at Daybreak Farms who last year blew the whistle on alleged poor corporate governance and corruption at Daybreak against most of the current board. He added that the Public Investment Corporation must still investigate the disclosures made in the whistleblowers' report, which were shared with it more than a year ago.

Daybreak supplies a wide range of poultry products from its operations in four provinces. It employs about 3 000 workers and slaughters over a million birds a week. It is wholly owned by the PIC, which spent R1.175 billion to buy out the poultry producer - then known as AFGRI Poultry - in May 2015.