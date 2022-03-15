Death of Cape businessman: Investors turn to court amid fear millions may be missing

A couple says they are owed R43 million by the HGG Financial Group, which was founded by deceased Somerset West businessman Hendrik Gerryts.

Gerryts' body was found in Hermanus on 4 March, a day after being reported missing.

The couple wants Gerryts' estate to be placed into provisional sequestration to 'prevent the dissipation of assets'.

On Wednesday, the Western Cape High Court is set to hear whether the estate of deceased Somerset West businessman Hendrik Gerryts should be placed into provisional sequestration.



The 54-year-old Gerryts, the founder and CEO of the HGG Financial Group, was found dead near Hermanus on Friday 4 March, a day after he went missing.

While Gerryts' death was confirmed by the company he founded, police say they have not yet formally identified the deceased.

"We have no reason to believe that foul play is a factor; however, we are guided by the post-mortem result. A preliminary investigation will dictate in which direction we will move with our probe into the circumstances of the deceased’s death," a spokesperson for the Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

Following his death, a Helderberg construction group and a married couple from Cape Town instituted a winding-up application against the company he founded, as first reported by Netwerk24. In court papers, they said they were owed millions by HGG.

On Friday 12 March, the Western Cape High Court placed HGG into provisional liquidation. The Master of the Court will oversee the process to appoint provisional liquidators.

On Wednesday, a court will hear whether Gerryts' estate should be provisionally sequestered. The sequestration bid is being brought by the couple from Cape Town, who say they are owed around R43 million.

"[There is an] urgent need for an independent person to be appointed to take control of the affairs of Gerryts and his deceased estate, which is insolvent, so as to secure the position of creditors and to prevent the dissipation of assets," they argue in court papers.

The couple said they had planned to meet with Gerryts on 4 March - the day his body was discovered - to discuss their investments and the withdrawal of ?400 000 (~R6.7 million).

In subsequent communication with a HGG, they were told that only R47 000 was left in their accounts.