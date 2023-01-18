56m ago

Debt-laden Steinhoff lifts slightly after announcing plans to sell R5.5bn of Pepco

Compiled by Karl Gernetzky
Steinhoff International has announced plans to sell a 6% chunk of its stake in pan-European retailer Pepco, with news it may raise a sum of more than twice its market value, lifting its shares much as 8% on Wednesday morning.

Steinhoff, valued at only R2.09 billion on the JSE, plans to sell about 34.5 million in Pepco's shares, which if implemented fully, will see its stake reduce to 72.9%.

As of Wednesday morning, 6% of Pepco was worth about 1.42 billion Polish zloty, about R5.56 billion.

In early trade Steinhoff's shares were up 6.12% to 52c, but then receded a little. Steinhoff's shares have still fallen by 80% over the past six months. Click here for more details on Steinhoff's shares and other info.

Steinhoff had raised about €1 billion through Pepco's listing on the Warsaw bourse in Poland in 2021. Plans to list its Mattress Firm business in the US fell through earlier in 2022, another blow for a company that is still choking on a hefty debt pile and may delist.

The firm announced in December that it had reached a deal with its largest creditors, which could see them holding 80% of the company. Steinhoff currently has debt of €10 billion (R183 billion).



Read more on:
steinhoffpepco
Company Snapshot
