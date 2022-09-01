Denel appoints aeronautics head as new interim CEO

Denel announced that the current chief executive of its aeronautics division, Michael Kgobe, has been appointed as interim Group CEO.

This comes as the contract of the current Group CEO, William Hlakoane, came to an end on Wednesday.

Hlakoane spent his last day in the position briefing Parliament on the entity's turnaround plan and efforts to stabilise finances.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Denel has appointed the chief of its aeronautics division, Michael Kgobe, as the arms utility's interim Group Chief Executive Officer, it announced on Thursday.

Interim outgoing GCEO William Hlakoane's term of contract came to an end on Wednesday 31 August. Kgobe's appointment is effective from Thursday 1 September.

It is not the first time Kgobe is serving as interim chief executive. He was previously appointed in 2018 after former group chief Zwelakhe Ntshepe quit with immediate effect, after two decades with the company and a brief stint at its helm.

Kgobe's appointment comes as the struggling parastatal has scrambled for funds to keep its operations going and continue paying salaries to employees on time.

A Denel delegation told Parliament on Wednesday that management had to access funds from the Denel Medical Benefits Trust and the disposal of non-core assets to get the money to cover the delayed payment salaries.

READ | Denel may run out of money by next month, Parliament hears

In a shareholder notice, Denel said: "Mr. Kgobe has an aeronautical engineering background and has been with the company since May 2000, growing up the management ranks, and was appointed Chief Executive of Denel Aviation, the precursor to Denel Aeronautics, in 2010."

The notice said Denel was in the process of recruiting the new full-time GCEO and an announcement would be made once the board was able to announce it.