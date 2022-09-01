37m ago

add bookmark

Denel appoints aeronautics head as new interim CEO

accreditation
Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Denel's offices in Pretoria. Photo: Reuters
Denel's offices in Pretoria. Photo: Reuters
  • Denel announced that the current chief executive of its aeronautics division, Michael Kgobe, has been appointed as interim Group CEO.
  • This comes as the contract of the current Group CEO, William Hlakoane, came to an end on Wednesday.
  • Hlakoane spent his last day in the position briefing Parliament on the entity's turnaround plan and efforts to stabilise finances. 
  • Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday, or go to the Fin24 front page.

Denel has appointed the chief of its aeronautics division, Michael Kgobe, as the arms utility's interim Group Chief Executive Officer, it announced on Thursday.

Interim outgoing GCEO William Hlakoane's term of contract came to an end on Wednesday 31 August. Kgobe's appointment is effective from Thursday 1 September. 

It is not the first time Kgobe is serving as interim chief executive. He was previously appointed in 2018 after former group chief Zwelakhe Ntshepe quit with immediate effect, after two decades with the company and a brief stint at its helm.

Kgobe's appointment comes as the struggling parastatal has scrambled for funds to keep its operations going and continue paying salaries to employees on time.

A Denel delegation told Parliament on Wednesday that management had to access funds from the Denel Medical Benefits Trust and the disposal of non-core assets to get the money to cover the delayed payment salaries.

READ | Denel may run out of money by next month, Parliament hears

In a shareholder notice, Denel said: "Mr. Kgobe has an aeronautical engineering background and has been with the company since May 2000, growing up the management ranks, and was appointed Chief Executive of Denel Aviation, the precursor to Denel Aeronautics, in 2010."

The notice said Denel was in the process of recruiting the new full-time GCEO and an announcement would be made once the board was able to announce it.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
denelmichael kgobewilliam hlakoaneappointment
Rand - Dollar
17.17
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.71
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,697.77
-0.8%
Silver
17.80
-1.0%
Palladium
2,048.50
-2.1%
Platinum
835.50
-1.7%
Brent-ruolie
95.64
-2.3%
Top 40
59,630
-1.8%
All Share
66,134
-1.7%
Resource 10
58,096
-3.7%
Industrial 25
82,261
-1.4%
Financial 15
14,834
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?

28 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I take better control of my finances?
MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?

20 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Am I exempt from filing a tax return?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?

07 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How can I budget better?
Read more
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2022 (2.0.22242.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo