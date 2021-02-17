Denel might not dodge salary bill bullet as financial woes keep adding up

A Denel delegation told Parliament on Wednesday that the state-owned arms producers suffered from a combination of financial woes.

Fitch also downgraded Denel in 2020, which made it harder for the state-owned arms company to borrow.

Since 2019, Denel has experienced difficulty in paying salaries and has faced legal challenges from unions as a result.

Since 2019, Denel has experienced difficulty in paying the salaries of employees and has faced legal challenges from unions as a result. The parastatal told the legislature that all of the financial challenges it experienced in recent years were coming to a head.

Denel CEO Talib Sadik told Parliament's Select Committee on Public Enterprises and Communication on Wednesday morning that the entity had a staff complement of just under 3 000, but under normal circumstances, that count would be at around 4 000.

"Despite the turnaround, Denel remains rooted in a liquidity crisis with an order book which is significantly exposed to risk. Consequently, it has seen a reducing order backlog and pipeline and business exposed to significant risk as reputational damage influences customers and markets.

"The local defence budget continues to shrink and impacts Denel and the rest of the South African defence industries. The geopolitical landscape is rapidly transforming, and treaties signed in the Middle East with the US are changing Denel's traditional export advantage where access has been limited for western suppliers," Sadik said.

Sadik said the Denel balance sheet reflects short-term debt of R3.2 billion for a period of under 12 months and negative equity of R2.3 billion. He said the debt profile has worsened while the government guarantee was extended to September 2023, in which lenders have invested short-term.

Challenges with banks

"Our suppliers demand upfront payment for their goods and services, and we have challenges with raising bonds and guarantees from banks. We have also had a weakened relationship with clients around the world," said Sadik.

Sadik said unions at Denel, namely Solidarity and UASA, instituted court action when Denel indicated its difficulty with paying salaries on time. International sovereign credit rating agency Fitch also gave Denel a long-term national ratings downgrade to CC (zaf) in 2020, making it harder to borrow.

"Spin-offs for attracting revenue and job multipliers have also been affected. We are developing our Denel Next strategy to meet not only defence needs in SA but high-class technology in VR, renewable energy and motor industry innovation," Sadik said.

Sadik said Denel managed to secure cash payments to employees "on a sliding scale" during its liquidity difficulties but added that the fact that revenue was shrinking and the cost of employees stayed the same was a significant part of Denel's challenges.

He said Denel had set up multiple work streams to establish transitionary values to help the company adapt to the current economic realities and focus on selling non-core operations as well as exiting loss-making businesses.

Years of liquidity challenges

Denel chair Monhla Hlahla told the committee that while the Denel board was working to get to the bottom of its precarious financial situation, the entity's current leadership has had to deal with years of liquidity challenges.

"When we resolved things slowly, there is a tendency for the problems to compound and become bigger. I think Denel is an example of that, either because nobody could see the indicators in time or the liquidity challenges compounded on everything else before anything could be done," said Hlahla.

Denel appeared in court over last month over their inability to pay salaries after they were held in contempt of court over the same issue. Sadik committed that Denel would try its best to meet salary requirements in the uncertain financial situation.