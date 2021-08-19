1h ago

Denel to sell businesses as it plots its recovery

Penelope Mashego
  • Denel is hoping to sell two of its businesses and transfer another to Department of Science and Innovation, as the arms group plots its recovery.
  • Department of Public Enterprises’ director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi told a parliamentary portfolio committee that the group needs a leaner business model. 
  • Tlhakudi also briefed the committee about the recent explosion at Medupi, confirming that an operating manager, outage manager, two shift managers and four senior plant operators have been suspended.

State-owned arms manufacturer Denel is looking at exiting some of its businesses as it plots its recovery.

At a briefing to the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises on Wednesday, the Department of Public Enterprises’ director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi said Denel continues to face financial strain.

The arms manufacturer has had a tough run in the fast few years, amid corruption allegations and financial woes. The group, which has been relying on government guarantees to stay afloat, reported a net loss of R1.2 billion at the end of December and has been struggling to pay its employees on time.

Tlhakudi explained that Denel needs to implement a new business model to become leaner and improve its performance - but that will require funding. As one of its strategies to get there, the arms producer is looking at exiting some of its businesses.

He explained that Denel was in talks to transfer its Spaceteq business to the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI). The DSI is working towards building the world’s largest and most sensitive radio telescope in the world, through its Square Kilometre Array project. Tlhakudi says Spaceteq’s capabilities will be critical to the project. 

The group is also looking to dispose of its mining business Denel Mechem, whose services include de-mining, mine protection vehicles and specialised canine products and services. The director-general explained that although Mechem needs to be a pioneer in the de-mining space, the market it operates in is quite competitive. 

The next business on the arms manufacturer’s exit list is Denel Gear Ratio. The company provides mechanical components for military vehicles, mining and earthmoving equipment, traction locomotives and industrial machinery.

Denel will also consolidate its property assets, said Tlhakudi.

"As Denel gets smaller, it needs to adjust its footprint accordingly," he added.

The director-general also briefed the committee on other state-owned entities, including Alexkor, Eskom and Transnet. He said Alexkor, a diamond mining business, was in financial distress, but that it is able to meet its immediate obligations.

With regards to Eskom, he highlighted the power producer's woes, including liquidity constraints, cable theft and aging plants.

He said Eskom is still calculating the costs and determining the extent of the damage following the recent Medupi Power Station explosion.

Tlhakudi told the committee that an operating manager, outage manager, two shift managers and four senior plant operators have been suspended pending the investigation into the blast. 

transnetdeneleskomjohannesburgstate owned enterprises
