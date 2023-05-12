1h ago

Derailment disrupts Transnet's export coal line

Lisa Steyn
Transnet's coal export line is its busiest and most lucrative.
A derailment on Transnet Freight Rail's critical coal export line has shut one of the lines on Transnet's busiest and most lucrative corridor.

A Transnet train operating in the North Corridor and carrying 49 loaded wagons derailed on Thursday at the Mqwabe bypass, between Dumbe and Vryheid. 

The incident took place on the line which moves export coal down to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal. The line which typically ferries empty wagons back up from the terminal in now being used to move coal volumes to the port, although it is operating at a reduced load.

Transnet Freight Rail said forensic and infrastructure teams are on site to determine how quickly the line can be restored. Until operations are restored, the corridor will run with 100 wagons instead of 200.

Sources said industry is offering whatever assistance TFR requires to rectify and restore line, and thereafter recover product and wagons.

No injuries were reported.The cause of the derailment is not yet known. TFR confirmed that a full investigation and board of inquiry will be conducted. 

In November last year, both lines on the corridor were shut for almost two weeks as a result of a major derailment involving 97 wagons.

Transnet had suggested that the possible cause of the accident could have been sabotage as the incident coincided with threats received by extortionist local community business forums demanding business opportunities.

The Rail Safety Regulator, however, said the preliminary finding was that "the driver failed to control the train".

Transnet has declined to release the finalised incident report. - with Carol Paton

Company Snapshot
