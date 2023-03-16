Diamond dealer and Zuma donor Louis Liebenberg vows to fight provisional liquidation of business

For more financial news, go to the News24 Business front page.

A lawyer for Gauteng diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg says his client will head to court next week in an urgent bid to set aside the provisional liquidation of his company, Tariomix.

Tariomix, which finances the selling and buying of diamonds, was placed into provisional winding up by the North West High Court in Mahikeng last month.

Liebenberg's lawyer, Walter Niedinger, said his client would bring an urgent application next week to set aside the court order.

According to Niedringer, Liebenberg had no time to put up a defence when the matter was heard in February.

While his lawyers argued that the matter be postponed to allow them time to craft a defence, the judge disagreed and granted a provisional winding-up order.

Niedinger said Liebenberg fears that, by the time the Tariomix case is expected back in court in September, there may be "little left" of the business.

Liebenberg, who has a long history in the diamond business, came under scrutiny in October last year after he pledged to pay R500 000 towards former President Jacob Zuma's legal fees.

Shortly after that, City Press reported on a voice recording where Liebenberg is allegedly heard using the k-word. He later claimed the recording had been leaked from a private heated conversation.

The SA Human Rights Commission is investigating the matter.

Taking names

Niedinger said that provisional liquidators and lawyers, accompanied by police, on Monday visited the Kempton Park head offices of Tariomix.

They made a registry of goods and removed laptops and cellphones, promising to return them later.

The provisional liquidators also visited Niedinger's offices in Pretoria for information related to four legal cases that Tariomix is currently involved in, which he handed over.