35m ago

Share

Diamond dealer and Zuma donor Louis Liebenberg vows to fight provisional liquidation of business

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Louis Liebenberg.
Louis Liebenberg.
Simon Sonnekus/Netwerk24

A lawyer for Gauteng diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg says his client will head to court next week in an urgent bid to set aside the provisional liquidation of his company, Tariomix. 

Tariomix, which finances the selling and buying of diamonds, was placed into provisional winding up by the North West High Court in Mahikeng last month. 

Liebenberg's lawyer, Walter Niedinger, said his client would bring an urgent application next week to set aside the court order.

According to Niedringer, Liebenberg had no time to put up a defence when the matter was heard in February. 

While his lawyers argued that the matter be postponed to allow them time to craft a defence, the judge disagreed and granted a provisional winding-up order. 

Niedinger said Liebenberg fears that, by the time the Tariomix case is expected back in court in September, there may be "little left" of the business.

READ | Hawks still wrapping up probe into Zuma supporter Louis Liebenberg's diamond dealings

Liebenberg, who has a long history in the diamond business, came under scrutiny in October last year after he pledged to pay R500 000 towards former President Jacob Zuma's legal fees. 

Shortly after that, City Press reported on a voice recording where Liebenberg is allegedly heard using the k-word. He later claimed the recording had been leaked from a private heated conversation. 

The SA Human Rights Commission is investigating the matter. 

Taking names 

Niedinger said that provisional liquidators and lawyers, accompanied by police, on Monday visited the Kempton Park head offices of Tariomix.  

They made a registry of goods and removed laptops and cellphones, promising to return them later. 

The provisional liquidators also visited Niedinger's offices in Pretoria for information related to four legal cases that Tariomix is currently involved in, which he handed over. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tariomixlouis liebenbergjacob zumadiamonds
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Rand - Dollar
18.39
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.16
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.51
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.21
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
968.62
-0.2%
Palladium
1,444.71
-1.1%
Gold
1,927.46
+0.5%
Silver
21.88
+0.5%
Brent Crude
73.69
-5.1%
Top 40
66,914
-0.6%
All Share
72,439
-0.6%
Resource 10
61,032
-1.9%
Industrial 25
97,916
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,208
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Partner Content
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

6h ago

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone

15 Mar

The ultimate guide to taking breath-taking portraits on your smartphone
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Find more
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Government tenders

Find public sector tender opportunities in South Africa here.

Government tenders
This portal provides access to information on all tenders made by all public sector organisations in all spheres of government.
Browse tenders
© 2023 (3.0.23073.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo