Former Dimension Data execs fingered in probe over office sale

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
Dimension Data
Dimension Data
  • Dimension Data has launched a probe into allegations that former executives may have benefited financially from the sale of its office park in 2019.
  • A report found that some executives did not disclose their personal financial interest in the sale of The Campus. 
  • The company is taking legal advice.

Technology group Dimension Data may take legal action against former executives who are accused of impropriety during the sale of its office park, The Campus.

The large office park north of Johannesburg was sold to Identity Property Co., a black women-owned investment firm co-founded by Sonja de Bruyn, in 2019. The value of the transaction was not disclosed.

According to a statement by the company, "certain of its executives did not disclose their personal financial interests in the sale of The Campus."

The company would not reveal the nature of the conflict of interest involved, nor the identities of those implicated. 

"We are in the process of taking legal advice and, as such, we cannot divulge the names or number of the executives or any further details of the report at this stage," it said.

TechCentral reported that Dimension Data's parent company, NTT, appointed international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills to conduct a forensic investigation into allegations brought forward by a whistle-blower. The Japanese firm acquired Dimension Data in 2020.

Dimension Data said the business review report did not implicate Identity Propco, but both companies were working closely in an attempt to find a solution which preserves the interests of both parties, including the empowerment objective of the transaction.

"Dimension Data has taken the decision to ratify the Campus Transaction subject to dealing with the exit of the executives in a manner which preserves the original objectives of the transaction. Based on the steps that the company is taking, the current BEE status remains unchanged."

