Dimension Data takes legal action against former execs, co-founder over property deal

Dimension Data is pursuing legal action against former executives, including co-founder Jeremy Ord.

The group says an investigation revealed Ord and other former executives allegedly did not disclose their personal financial interest in sale of company's Campus property.

It said evidence points to the six former execs having defrauded Dimension Data.

Dimension Data is gunning for six former senior executives, including co-founder Jeremy Ord, over the allegedly fraudulent sale of the company’s headquarters in Johannesburg, with the IT consulting giant saying this week it is instituting legal action against the directors.

In a statement, Dimension Data, which is owned by Japanese tech group NTT, said that an "extensive investigation" had been undertaken regarding the sale of the group’s Campus property "revealing" that former senior executives including Ord, Jason Goodall, Grant Bodley, Stephen Nathan, Saki Missaikos and Bruce Watson "did not disclose their personal financial interest in the transaction and wrongfully induced the conclusion of the transaction".

"This is in breach of the law and company policy. Evidence points to the former executives having defrauded Dimension Data. In addition, the investigation revealed that the purchaser of the Campus in Bryanston paid a secret commission to one of these former executives," said the company.

Ord helped co-found the group in 1983, which later listed on the JSE in 1987. Dimension Data left the bourse in 2010 after a takeover by NTT, with Ord quitting as executive chair in June 2021.

Dimension Data said that following the investigation, both it and its parent NTT had "instituted legal and court proceedings against the actions of former executives and associated parties" including Identity Fund Managers (IFM), the consortium which was to purchase the property, along with its representatives Sonja de Bruyn and Janice Johnston, as well as a property consultant.

Dimension Data said both it and NTT had placed "ethical leadership and governance at the heart of their business and will not tolerate any such violations at any level of the organisation".

It said neither of them would be taking further questions and were now awaiting the outcome of the legal processes.

Last January, without initially naming them, TechCentral broke the news that several former executives at Dimension Data were at the centre of a fraud scandal involving the sale of the head office facility in December 2019.

Attempts by News24 to obtain comment from the former executives were not immediately successful. However, Bodley, speaking on behalf of all six executives, told TechCentral that "allegations against us lack merit and are denied".

"We look forward to presenting our defence to the allegations in court," he told the news site.

TechCentral reported on Tuesday that it was informed by a source that the property was sold to the consortium below its market value.

However, in response to a request for comment from News24, IFM said it rejected the allegations put forward in the court papers against Dimension Data.

The group said it could confirm it had "received a copy of papers" filed by Dimension Data and NTT in the Johannesburg High Court on 31 October 2022. It said it was cited in an application against certain Dimension Data executives who are "alleged to not have disclosed their personal financial interests" in the sale of the property.

"These alleged non-disclosures were not known to IFM until Dimension Data informed them. The IFM related entities have since exited the transaction on 01 November 2022," said IFM.

The group said that although no relief was sought against it, the filed court papers "deliberately misrepresent events and contain groundless falsehoods concerning IFM".

"On Dimension Data's own version, the allegations are hearsay. IFM has a duty to correct this defamatory distortion of the facts and intends to place an affidavit with the correct information before the court. IFM is confident that no finding of wrongdoing will be made against the company."

IFM said De Bruyn and Johnston were not cited in their personal capacity and no relief was sought against them. It said the two were not respondents in the matter and had "not violated any ethics".

"It is quite unfortunate and disappointing that Dimension Data and NTT continue to refer to them in this manner."