Dis-Chem boss sells R47 million in shares

Dis-Chem’s share price had fallen by 2% on Friday afternoon following the pharmacy retailer’s announcement that its executive director, Saul Saltzman, had sold some of his shares in the group.

The shares Saltzman disposed of are valued at R47 million, with 782 689 shares sold on Tuesday and an additional 517 311 sold on Thursday this week.

The family-owned business was started by CEO Ivan Saltzman and his wife, managing director, Lynette, in 1978; and listed on the JSE in 2016.

Saltzman, who is their son, was appointed to the board in 2016. At the time, he had 17 years' experience in the pharmaceutical sector.