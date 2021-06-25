Dis-Chem raises alarm about 70% no-show rate for vaccine appointments

Pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem has called for a faster vaccine rollout to stem the pandemic tide in Gauteng and to assist in preventing the third wave from overwhelming the healthcare systems in other provinces.

"We support government's announcement on Friday that registration for Covid-19 vaccinations will open to over-50s from 1 July, with vaccinations commencing from 15 July. However, we continue to call for all eligible over-60s who have registered on the EVDS site to come forward for vaccinations," said Dis-Chem CEO Ivan Saltzman, in a statement.

"It's very concerning that we have experienced significantly lower arrivals across many of our sites over the last week, with an average no-show rate of 70% across our sites. Idle capacity is vaccine potential that is lost forever, and we urge all eligible citizens to be vaccinated."

It is close on six weeks from the start of the vaccine rollout campaign with next week signalling the 42-day mark and the start of second dose administrations.

Dis-Chem sites will do their best to accommodate walk-ins for those who are registered on EVDS, meet the age eligibility criteria and are medical scheme members. Second dose vaccinees and those scheduled to a specific site will be prioritised, its statement read.

Lizeth Kruger, national clinic manager at Dis-Chem, urged all citizens to remain vigilant and maintain social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols.

"Global studies confirm the efficacy of vaccines. The second dose certainly reduces chances of transmission and gives significantly increased protection against Covid-19 and while it may prevent severe illness and the need for hospitalisation, we urge people not to let their guard down. There is no place for complacency now."

In the six weeks since the vaccine campaign started, Dis-Chem has administered over 71 000 first-dose Pfizer vaccines.

It is currently operating 11 sites, of which Amanzimtoti Galleria in KwaZulu-Natal and Canal Walk in the Western Cape came on board this week, and with La Lucia in KwaZulu-Natal, Northridge Mall, Bloemfontein in the Free State and Menlyn in Gauteng scheduled to open soon.

"We strongly reiterate the call for all eligible South Africans to register on EVDS. It is critical that we get as many people as possible through the system and vaccinated as quickly as possible," Saltzman said.